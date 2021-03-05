OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, March 05
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Gerald Lynn Clawson, 1954-2021

Gerald “Jerry” Lynn Clawson

Gerald “Jerry” Lynn Clawson

Originally Published: March 5, 2021 1:23 p.m.

Gerald “Jerry” Lynn Clawson entered into eternal rest on February 26, 2021 as his years-long battle with Multiple System Atrophy came to an end.

Jerry was born in Shelby, Ohio on May 31, 1954. He moved with his family to Camp Verde in 1985. He graduated from Prescott High School in 1972, but always considered himself a member of the Williams High School class of 1972.

Throughout his life he always felt the most at home in Williams, AZ, followed by Jackson Hole, WY. He enjoyed many days and nights in both locations enjoying the outdoors. At night he was most comfortable, where most would be least comfortable, in the bed of his truck in a sleeping bag.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Clawson, and he is survived by his mother, Lucille Clawson; two brothers, James and Jeffrey Clawson; four children, Kevin Clawson (Vickie), Paul Clawson (Rebekah), Lauren Clawson (Mikey) and Colin Clawson (Savannah), and 7 grandchildren, Aiden, Sawyer, Silas, Carrissa, Eden, Rafe, and Titus (with one more on the way).

He was well known in the Verde Valley for his sense of humor and witty commentary on local politics.

Many will also remember the countless times he joined Jess and Jessica and other local bands for a few songs on a Friday/Saturday night in Camp Verde, Prescott, and Williams as the drummer.

Jerry was truly a jack of all trades: he ran a dairy, worked for the forest service, supervised the Camp Verde Swap Meet for many years, artificially inseminated cows, worked on horse ranches, worked for a thrift store, a tourism center, and a western wear store, cleaned buildings for NAU, and the list goes on and on.

His love and legacy will endure in his family and in those he touched. The family is particularly thankful for the countless hours and the endless love and support that was provided day by day by his daughter, Lauren, and his mother, Lucille. They provided countless meals, loads of laundry, special requests, words of support, hugs, and love.

Finally, the family would like to thank the entire staff at The Haven for years of care and support. The family was so moved that as Jerry was removed from The Haven, staff lined up, with many in tears, to honor his life and comfort the family.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests a donation to the Multiple System Atrophy Coalition at https://www.multiplesystematrophy.org. The MSA Coalition funds research into the causes and treatment of MSA.

Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Death Notice: Gerald "Jerry" Gorajewski
Obituary: Gerald Roeller, 1933-2019
Obituary: Gerald L. 'Jerry' Mundell 1933 - 2015
Obituary: Gerald Wayne Epperson 1923-2019
Obituary: Gerald Louis Wombacher 1935-2020

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News