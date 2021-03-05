OFFERS
Obituary: Nona Juanetta New, 1935-2021

Nona Juanetta (Teague) New

Nona Juanetta (Teague) New

Originally Published: March 5, 2021 1:21 p.m.

Nona Juanetta (Teague) New our Beloved Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother, passed into the presence of our Lord February 22, 2021.

She was born in Camp Verde, Arizona on September 16, 1935 to Colonel Teague and Ruth Walker Teague.

Juanetta resided in Camp Verde her entire life and shared close ties with he nine siblings who also stayed living in the surrounding area.

Juanetta bravely battled her illness the last few months of her life, which was how she lived her life, with bravery and dignity.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank New, who she loved very much and missed greatly since his passing in 2006.

Nona’s memory will always be lovingly remembered by her children and grandchildren, sons, David Zellner (Cindy) and Dan Zellner; daughter, Linda Zellner Myers; step-daughter, Roxy New Blakely; grandchildren, Dan Zellner, Denton Zellner, Sharina Zeller, J.R. Williams, Amanda Williams, Sally Parker and Carrie Lacey.

A Celebration of Life will be held March 13, 2021 at Calvary Chapel Church in Camp Verde at 10:00 a.m. Condolences may be conveyed at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by the family.

