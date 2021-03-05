Obituary: Stephen Lowell Grubb Jr.
Originally Published: March 5, 2021 1:12 p.m.
Stephen Lowell Grubb Jr., age 64, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away on February 25, 2021, in Prescott, Arizona.
Affordable Burial and Cremation, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, is in charge of the arrangements.
