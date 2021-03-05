OFFERS
Obituary: William Snyder

William "Bill" Snyder

William "Bill" Snyder

Originally Published: March 5, 2021 1:26 p.m.

Bill Snyder was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, died February 24, one month shy of his 84th birthday.

In 1976, while living in Oklahoma, he received a job offer from Landmark Land Company and had the choice of relocating his family to Carmel, California, or Clarkdale, Arizona, and here we are. He spent his years on boards and commissions at local, county and state levels all for the betterment of his community.

He is survived by his partner of 22 years, Gerda Shea; his son, Kurt Snyder; his daughter, Kerrie Snyder; his granddaughter, Jessie Weston and his great-granddaughter, Nolah Weston.

Bill was often referred to as “Mr. Clarkdale” and he loved the events that brought people into the town and filled the streets with activity and music.

Donations can be made in his memory to The Clarkdale Foundation, P.O. Box 345, Clarkdale, AZ 86324. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by the family.

