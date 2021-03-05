Reward offered for man who ran from deputies

VERDE VILLAGE — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating Richard Jason Lyerla, 35, according to a news release.

Lyerla ran from deputies as they were attempting to arrest him during a traffic stop that took place in Verde Village Wednesday, March 3, YCSO said Thursday.

Deputies pulled over the driver of the car Lyerla was in for driving without a license plate, the release states. Lyerla, a passenger, was acting extremely nervous, deputies said, and gave them a false name and date of birth.

While speaking with deputies, Lyerla told them he was nervous because he had an open alcohol container inside the car.

As the deputies were about to take Lyerla into custody, he ran from them.

Two deputies ran after him, but lost sight of him around the 2500 block of South Copper drive in Verde Village.

Upon learning his true identity, the deputies discovered Lyerla had multiple warrants in Arizona and California. The most serious warrant is for a parole violation out of California, on a stalking charge.

Lyerla is also facing a long list of Yavapai County charges for his actions during this encounter with the deputies.



Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $400 cash reward for anyone providing information leading to Lyerla’s arrest. To submit a tip, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip through yavapaisw.com.

All tips are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

