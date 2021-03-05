OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, March 05
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Reward offered for man who ran from deputies

Richard Jason Lyerla

Richard Jason Lyerla

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: March 5, 2021 9:06 a.m.

VERDE VILLAGE — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating Richard Jason Lyerla, 35, according to a news release.

Lyerla ran from deputies as they were attempting to arrest him during a traffic stop that took place in Verde Village Wednesday, March 3, YCSO said Thursday.

Deputies pulled over the driver of the car Lyerla was in for driving without a license plate, the release states. Lyerla, a passenger, was acting extremely nervous, deputies said, and gave them a false name and date of birth.

While speaking with deputies, Lyerla told them he was nervous because he had an open alcohol container inside the car.

As the deputies were about to take Lyerla into custody, he ran from them.

Two deputies ran after him, but lost sight of him around the 2500 block of South Copper drive in Verde Village.

Upon learning his true identity, the deputies discovered Lyerla had multiple warrants in Arizona and California. The most serious warrant is for a parole violation out of California, on a stalking charge.

Lyerla is also facing a long list of Yavapai County charges for his actions during this encounter with the deputies.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering a $400 cash reward for anyone providing information leading to Lyerla’s arrest. To submit a tip, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip through yavapaisw.com.

All tips are anonymous. You never have to give your name.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

VOC robbery suspect still being sought
Silent Witness: Reward offered on two men in Verde Valley crimes
‘Catch 22’ program seeks public’s help in locating Sasha Rachel Smith
Authorities ask for help in finding Michael William Burch
$500 Silent Witness rewards offered for trio of fugitive suspects
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News