COVID-19 vaccination at different stages in Yavapai, Coconino jails

NORTHERN ARIZONA — The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office will begin administering COVID-19 vaccinations to inmates immediately.

Meanwhile, as of late last week, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is still working out vaccination details with its county’s health department.

The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office announced Feb. 25 that its medical staff at the detention facility in Flagstaff have completed Arizona Department of Health Services training, certifying staff members in administering COVID-19 vaccinations.

All Coconino inmates receive information about the vaccine while in custody.

The detention facility also quarantines all new inmates for 14 days upon arrival, prior to testing for COVID-19. To date, 180 inmates and 35 detention staff have tested positive for the virus.

Inmates who test negative after quarantine are placed in the general inmate population. Inmates who test positive are moved to the medical unit and treated as required.



All inmates incarcerated at the Coconino County Detention Facility are deemed high risk for contracting Covid-19 due to being housed in a congregate setting. The jail’s inmate population is considered to be at a higher risk for reasons such as: age, hepatitis, IV drug use, alcohol abuse, hypertension, diabetes, asthma, COPD, HIV, and homelessness.

After the high risk group is vaccinated, the vaccine will be offered to the remaining inmates that choose to receive it. New individuals that are brought into the detention facility will be offered the vaccine after completing their initial quarantine period and tested negative for Covid-19.

If an inmate has previously received the first vaccine dose, the information will be verified. All vaccination records will be entered into the statewide Arizona State Immunization Information System.

Once an inmate has received the vaccination, they will be monitored for any adverse reactions as recommended by the manufacturer and the CDC.

Dwight D’Evelyn, spokesperson for the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, said no COVID-19 vaccine has yet been made available for inmates.

“We are working with County Health on this issue,” D’Evelyn said.

To date, YCSO has had 15 inmates test positive for COVID-19, as well as 60 detention staff. One part-time contract employee at the Yavapai County Detention Center, employee, described as a senior citizen with underlying health conditions, passed away last April, with test results later showing he was positive for COVID-19.