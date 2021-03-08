Obituary: Gifford E. Hamilton 1935 - 2021
Originally Published: March 8, 2021 12:12 p.m.
Gifford E. Hamilton 5-7-35 to 3-4-21 Beloved husband.
Survived by wife, Valerie; children, Vicky, Kerri, Mikel, Josh, and Eli; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Very much loved and missed. “My wonderful Navy Pilot, you’ve earned your wings, fly high sweetheart.”
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Gifford’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information was provided by the family.
