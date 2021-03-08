Obituary: Gifford E. Hamilton 1935 - 2021

Gifford E. Hamilton 5-7-35 to 3-4-21 Beloved husband.



Survived by wife, Valerie; children, Vicky, Kerri, Mikel, Josh, and Eli; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Very much loved and missed. “My wonderful Navy Pilot, you’ve earned your wings, fly high sweetheart.”



