TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Obituary: Gifford E. Hamilton 1935 - 2021

Gifford E. Hamilton

Gifford E. Hamilton

Originally Published: March 8, 2021 12:12 p.m.

Gifford E. Hamilton 5-7-35 to 3-4-21 Beloved husband.

Survived by wife, Valerie; children, Vicky, Kerri, Mikel, Josh, and Eli; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Very much loved and missed. “My wonderful Navy Pilot, you’ve earned your wings, fly high sweetheart.”

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Gifford’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Information was provided by the family.

