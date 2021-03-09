New movies include Anthony Hopkins film ‘The Father.’

The Father

Sony Pictures Classics

Director: Florian Zeller

Writers: Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

Producers: Simon Friend, et al.

Cast: Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman, Mark Gatiss, Imogen Poots, Ayesha Dharker, et. al.

A man refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages.

As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

‘The Father’ had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2020, and will be released on the United Kingdom in June 2021. The film received acclaim from critics, who lauded Hopkins and Colman’s performances and praised its depiction of dementia.

At the 78th Golden Globe Awards, the film received four nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Drama.

Rated PG-13 for some strong language, and thematic material.

Cosmic Sin

Saban Films

Director: Edward Drake

Writers: Edward Drake, Corey Large

Producers: Corey Large, et. al.

Cast: Frank Grillo, Bruce Willis, Brandon Thomas Lee, et. al.

Bruce Willis and Frank Grillo star in the new epic sci-fi adventure set in the year 2524, four hundred years after humans started colonizing the outer planets.

Retired Military General James Ford (Willis) is called back into service after soldiers on a remote planet are attacked by a hostile alien fleet.

The threat against the human race escalates into an inevitable interstellar war.

General Ford teams up with General Eron Ryle (Grillo) and a team of elite soldiers in a race to stop the imminent attack before it is too late.

Rated R for language including some sexual references, and violence.

Come True

IFC Midnight

Director: Anthony Scott Burns

Writers: Anthony Scott Burns, Daniel Weissenberger

Producers: Mark Smith, et al.

Cast: Skylar Radzion, Landon Liboiron, Julia Sarah Stone, Carlee Ryski, Marla Renae, et. al.

A teenage runaway takes part in a sleep study that becomes a nightmarish descent into the depths of her mind and a frightening examination of the power of dreams

This movie is incredibly unique and keeps you on the edge of your seat through an eerie atmosphere throughout the entire movie.

The movies subtly tense pace is very different from other films in this indie and horror genre and the movie also features striking visuals.