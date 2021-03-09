Sedona Arts Academy kicks off inaugural art exhibit

The Sedona Arts Academy’s Art Exhibition Program has announced the inaugural exhibit in its long-anticipated series of art shows celebrating the visual artists of the Verde Valley. This initial exhibit will run through March 31, and will feature many fine works from an extraordinary and diverse group of local artists.

The exhibit is open daily from noon to 6 p.m.

The exhibit includes dazzling and inspiring works from nine esteemed local artists. Sandra Beck, for example, is a distinguished watercolor painter whose style is best described as a cross between realism and impressionism. Her favorite subjects are pets and people.

Photographer Elaine Belvin creates images that celebrate her artistic and technological skills and include wildlife and landscape photos from the American Southwest, Africa, and other travel destinations.

Richard Gandolfo paints plein air landscapes with a contemporary bent. He hopes his oil paintings enable viewers to “discover a new way to look at the world around them on both a conscious and unconscious level.”

Carol Hildebrand’s current focus is colored pencil and graphite. She captures the essence of her subjects with truth and accuracy as she brings them to life in an almost photographic way.

Cathy Knisley’s works explore different acrylic techniques, including fluid acrylic art and the use of various embellishments, such as resin, crushed glass, gemstones, etc.

Monique Kristofors (Monik) paints in a unique abstract style, reminiscent of Picasso. Her electric brushstrokes and bold palette reflect the depths and heights of human emotion.

SanDee Kinnen’s long and varied career has had one constant: “involvement in the arts.” She has worked in various artistic media and will be showing works in graphite and colored pencil in the March exhibit.



Kozmo Mraz, a Grammy-nominated musician and world traveler, creates large acrylic works that celebrate motion, drama, contrast, and color. He characterizes his dramatic artwork as “Future/Primitive.”

Karl L. Williams is a ceramist who has recently transitioned from throwing on the wheel to hand sculpting in clay. In his latest line of exquisite pieces, he uses the female torso as a palette on which to depict strength, purity and complexity.

The March show of the SAA’s Art Exhibition Program can be viewed daily from noon to 6 p.m. through March 31. It embodies the program’s mission, which is to welcome participation by visual artists of all ages and experience levels from throughout the Verde Valley.



There is no jury process; any artist who applies and who is able to abide by the SAA’s Artist Agreement and Terms and Conditions will be included in a show when space permits.

Serving on the Art Exhibition Program committee with Chairman Jim Peterson are Beverly Copen, Carol Gandolfo, Mary Heyborne, Monique Kristofors, Koz (Gary) Mraz, John Oakes, and Clark Sheppard.

The Sedona Arts Academy is located in the Collective Sedona, at 7000 State Route 179 in the Village of Oak Creek. Verde Valley artists who would like to exhibit at this venue in a future show are encouraged to request the application package from Jim Peterson at jdp3az@yahoo.com.