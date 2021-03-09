Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Dark Horse’ encore March 16

The Sedona International Film Festival presents a “Festival Flashback” of the sensational acclaimed documentary “Dark Horse” on Tuesday, March 16 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Set in a former mining village in Wales, “Dark Horse” is the inspirational true story of a group of friends from a working men’s club who decide to take on the elite ‘sport of kings’ and breed themselves a racehorse.

Together they buy a thoroughbred mare — possibly the slowest racehorse in Wales — pair her with an aging stallion and raise the foal on their slagheap allotment. They name him Dream Alliance after the 23 friends from the village Jan cajoles into a forming a syndicate.

To the astonishment of the racing elite, Dream becomes an unlikely champion, leaving his blue-blooded rivals standing. Until one day, running in a race at the famous Aintree racetrack, he suffers a potentially fatal injury. His owners refuse to let him die.

By now Dream is a local hero and genuine source of hope and inspiration in the valley.

Nursed back to health by the love of his owners — for whom he’s become a source of inspiration and hope — he makes a remarkable recovery, returning to the track for a heart-stopping comeback.

His fantastic victory makes the national news and — in all the excitement — Dream is entered for the biggest race of all: the Grand National. If he won he’d go down in history, but the Grand National is run at Aintree and that meant returning to the scene of the accident that nearly killed him.

“Dark Horse” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, March 16 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.