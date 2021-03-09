Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The Last Right’ premiere March 12-18

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere “The Last Right” showing March 12-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Brian Cox and Colm Meaney join a talented young cast in “The Last Right” — a poignant and heart-warming comedy drama that takes us on the road across Ireland as two brothers and a woman they’ve only just met come together to fulfill a stranger’s last wish.

New York-based Daniel Murphy wakes on a flight home to Ireland for his Mum’s funeral to find elderly passenger, Padraig Murphy, has died in the next seat. To his surprise, the lonely Padraig had just listed him as his next-of-kin.

In a bid to persuade his autistic brother Louis to return to New York with him, Daniel agrees to drive Padraig’s remains all across Ireland — from Cork to Rathlin Island — to be buried with his brother. Hitching a ride in the passenger seat is the funeral home temp, Mary, on a desperate mission to correct a mistake.

Meanwhile, the police realize Daniel has no business driving off with Padraig’s body, and Daniel, Mary and Louis find themselves the focus of a nationwide manhunt.

As they cross the country and the border, sparks ignite between Mary and Daniel. But when a long-buried family secret endangers the fragile truce between the brothers, Mary finds herself caught in the crossfire.

With its unique sense of humor, this is a bittersweet comedy that will tug at your heartstrings.

“The Last Right” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre March 12-18. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 12, 13 and 14; and 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, March 17 and 18.



Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.