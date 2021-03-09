Kudos logo

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Quartet’ encore March 15

Maggie Smith, Tom Courtenay, Billy Connolly and Pauline Collins star in film at Fisher Theatre
The Sedona International Film Festival presents “Quartet” on Monday, March 15 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Originally Published: March 9, 2021 10:35 a.m.
The Sedona International Film Festival presents a “Festival Flashback” of the sensational acclaimed film “Quartet” on Monday, March 15 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Quartet” is the third film in a month-long tribute to Dame Maggie Smith with a special “Maggie Mondays” series in March featuring a different Maggie Smith film every Monday.

“Quartet” — directed by Dustin Hoffman — stars Maggie Smith, Tom Courtenay, Billy Connolly and Pauline Collins and features Michael Gambon. Smith was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical.

Adapted by Ronald Harwood from his 1999 stage play, “Quartet” is set in a bucolic retirement community for former opera musicians, who are readying themselves for a gala benefit to fund the renovation of their buildings.

At its center are three old friends and partners in Verdi interpretation: Wilf (Billy Connolly), a genial old gent as randy as he is kind, who keeps himself spry by coming on to the help; buttoned-up Reginald (Tom Courtenay), who claims to want nothing more than a “dignified senility”; and Cissy (Pauline Collins), a sweet soul in the early stages of dementia.

Together the three soldier on in resigned harmony that’s rudely interrupted by the arrival of Jean (Maggie Smith), a testy diva who was once the group’s once-popular solo star. Her presence creates quite a stir; and no one feels the uproar more than Reginald, Jean’s ex-husband, who still stings from her long-ago infidelity.

Most of the other Beecham residents are delighted, and try to convince Jean to join them in a performance of “Rigoletto.” Jean, however, knows that she is long past her prime and is reluctant to sully the memory of her once-lovely voice.

“Quartet” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, March 15 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.