Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Quartet’ encore March 15

The Sedona International Film Festival presents a “Festival Flashback” of the sensational acclaimed film “Quartet” on Monday, March 15 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Quartet” is the third film in a month-long tribute to Dame Maggie Smith with a special “Maggie Mondays” series in March featuring a different Maggie Smith film every Monday.

“Quartet” — directed by Dustin Hoffman — stars Maggie Smith, Tom Courtenay, Billy Connolly and Pauline Collins and features Michael Gambon. Smith was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Comedy or Musical.

Adapted by Ronald Harwood from his 1999 stage play, “Quartet” is set in a bucolic retirement community for former opera musicians, who are readying themselves for a gala benefit to fund the renovation of their buildings.

At its center are three old friends and partners in Verdi interpretation: Wilf (Billy Connolly), a genial old gent as randy as he is kind, who keeps himself spry by coming on to the help; buttoned-up Reginald (Tom Courtenay), who claims to want nothing more than a “dignified senility”; and Cissy (Pauline Collins), a sweet soul in the early stages of dementia.

Together the three soldier on in resigned harmony that’s rudely interrupted by the arrival of Jean (Maggie Smith), a testy diva who was once the group’s once-popular solo star. Her presence creates quite a stir; and no one feels the uproar more than Reginald, Jean’s ex-husband, who still stings from her long-ago infidelity.

Most of the other Beecham residents are delighted, and try to convince Jean to join them in a performance of “Rigoletto.” Jean, however, knows that she is long past her prime and is reluctant to sully the memory of her once-lovely voice.

“Quartet” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, March 15 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.