Sedona Film Fest presents ‘The World To Come’ premiere March 12-18

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama “The World To Come” showing March 12-18 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“The World To Come” features a stellar ensemble cast, including Katherine Waterston, Vanessa Kirby, Casey Affleck and Christopher Abbott.

In this frontier romance framed by the four seasons and set against the backdrop of rugged terrain, Abigail (Katherine Waterston), a farmer’s wife, and her new neighbor Tallie (Vanessa Kirby) find themselves powerfully, irrevocably drawn to each other.

On a farm in Upstate New York in the 1850s, Abigail has lost her only child to diphtheria, and in her grief during the months that follow she watches her life proceed from chore to chore alongside her husband, Dyer, until she meets Tallie, a young, emotionally frank and arrestingly appealing newcomer renting a neighboring farm with her husband, Finney.

As grieving Abigail tends to the needs of her husband Dyer (Casey Affleck) and Tallie bristles at the jealous control of her husband Finney (Christopher Abbot), both women are illuminated and liberated by their intense bond, filling a void in their lives they never knew existed.

Through Abigail’s journal entries she encounters both her unquestioning willingness to take on the absorbing hardships of farm life in the mid-19th century and the increasingly poignant gap between the intensities of feeling she admits to herself and her real-world reticence.

The women’s intimacy and passionate devotion to one another grows, even as they begin to understand that they have no model for this new state in which they find themselves. As both husbands come to terms with the intensity of their wives’ connection — Dyer’s wounded feelings and Finney’s jealous vindictiveness — events climax with Finney’s decision to move Tallie away, and Abigail’s determination to pursue her lost kindred spirit.

“The World To Come” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre March 12-18. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 12, 13 and 14; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, March 17 and 18.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.