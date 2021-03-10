VERDE HERITAGE 1903: JEROME NEWS; First Automobile Arrives

"PROSPERITY SMILES ON JEROME AND THE VERDE VALLEY."

"W. C. Miller and Dr. Hawkins are enjoying the praise and honor of introducing the first automobile into Jerome. Today about 1 o'clock they came riding into the city in their horseless carriage, after having made a tour of the surrounding country for a hundred miles. The auto puffed along up the steep grades, where it is difficult for a team to pull an empty wagon, and moved at a good rate of speed up through Main Street. Although Jerome is not a model city for automobiles, nevertheless, it is determined to keep abreast of the times in modern improvements and inventions."

"A short distance from the city lies the Verde Valley, where automobiling can be carried on to the heart's content. Messrs. Miller and Hawkins are indeed worthy the congratulations of the entire community in their new departure and it is hoped that they will receive much real enjoyment from their undertaking of introducing the first automobile, not only in Jerome, but in all Yavapai County."

"Work on the United Verde smelter and mine is increasing every day. Every train brings more men. The vacant houses are filling up, and soon Jerome will be enjoying its old-time activity. Four trains a day are now run between Jerome and the Junction."

"C. S. Thompson, editor of the 'Jerome Reporter,' and wife are visiting friends and relatives in southern California. They are expected home in a short time."

"Warmer weather is now prevailing in this section, the coldest snap of the winter having just passed."

"The outlook for a fruit crop next summer is very favorable a present. The fruit trees have just commenced blooming and if the present warm weather holds out they will soon be in full bloom."

"Washington's birthday was celebrated on Middle Verde by horse racing. The best race of the day was a purse race of 3 entries at twenty-five dollars each. The horses entered were owned by Kinnon, Reeves, and Ralston. Ralston won the race by a length. There were a number of saddle horse races for similar purses."

"The Verde Valley farmers and gardeners are actively engaged in preparing for spring planting and all seem hopeful of a prosperous season."

"Jerome and surrounding country are suffering from an epidemic of la grippe at present."

"Dr. Coleman and wife left for Phoenix on the 3:30 train yesterday, where they will remain for a few days visiting friends and relatives."

"Dr. M. A. Carrier is again located in Jerome and will begin practicing in the near future."

"Born to the wife of James T. Farley, of Deception Gulch, a seven-pound girl baby, on the morning of February 23." [Minnie L. (Farley) Steele, born February 23, 1903, (became the wife of Will Steele) died July 4, 1986. The Farley family moved to Sedona, rented the Schnebly home for a short time, and became long-time residents.]

