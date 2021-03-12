Obituary: Donald H. Flodmand 1938-2021

Donald H. Flodmand August 4, 1938 March 11, 2021.

Donald H. Flodmand, 82, of Sedona AZ, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Verde Valley Care in Cottonwood, AZ after a long illness.

Born in Trenton, NJ, on August 4, 1938, he resided in Hamilton, NJ, where he graduated from Hamilton High West in 1957.

He then joined the U.S. Navy in 1957, where he served as a Boatswain aboard the USS Remey. In 1973 he moved to Sedona, AZ. He retired from Waste Management in 2003. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hiking and baseball.

He is predeceased by his parents, Clarence H. and Mildred (Bryson) Flodmand; brothers, John Flodmand and Richard Flodmand.

He is survived by his, son, John K (Nancy) Flodmand of Monroe Twp, NJ; two sisters, Carol Bajak and Delores Johnston; brother, Dennis Flodmand; as well as three grandchildren and one great-grandchild, all of NJ, and his long time buddy, Willie Stoffers of Sedona, AZ.

Funeral arrangements handled by Bueler Funeral Home, Cottonwood, AZ.

Information was provided by the family.