OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts Odd & Unusual CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, March 13
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Donald H. Flodmand 1938-2021

Donald H. Flodmand 1938-2021

Donald H. Flodmand 1938-2021

Originally Published: March 12, 2021 2:35 p.m.

Donald H. Flodmand August 4, 1938 March 11, 2021.

Donald H. Flodmand, 82, of Sedona AZ, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Verde Valley Care in Cottonwood, AZ after a long illness.

Born in Trenton, NJ, on August 4, 1938, he resided in Hamilton, NJ, where he graduated from Hamilton High West in 1957.

He then joined the U.S. Navy in 1957, where he served as a Boatswain aboard the USS Remey. In 1973 he moved to Sedona, AZ. He retired from Waste Management in 2003. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hiking and baseball.

He is predeceased by his parents, Clarence H. and Mildred (Bryson) Flodmand; brothers, John Flodmand and Richard Flodmand.

He is survived by his, son, John K (Nancy) Flodmand of Monroe Twp, NJ; two sisters, Carol Bajak and Delores Johnston; brother, Dennis Flodmand; as well as three grandchildren and one great-grandchild, all of NJ, and his long time buddy, Willie Stoffers of Sedona, AZ.

Funeral arrangements handled by Bueler Funeral Home, Cottonwood, AZ.

Information was provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Joseph Makofske 1957-2009
Obituary: H. Luise Scott 1938-2016
Frank M. Petrosky 1944 - 2012
Gail H. Rock 1922 - 2009
Obituary: Edward L. James Sr. 1943-2021

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News