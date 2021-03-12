OFFERS
Obituary: Donna Chesler

Donna Chesler

Originally Published: March 12, 2021 2:27 p.m.

Donna Chesler, 70, died on March 9, 2021, at her Clarkdale home after a battle with cancer. Donna had a life full of adventure with her husband of 50 years, Ken.

She was a professional photographer in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, where she lived on a sailboat. She continued that work in Florida where she and Ken became world-renowned yacht photographers.

In 2003, she moved to Clarkdale where she was an active and cherished member of the community. She was past president of the Jerome Chamber of Commerce and helped organize events such as Jerome Art Walk, Piano on the Rocks, and Made in Clarkdale.

She was a successful entrepreneur who started a pet boutique in Sedona and Gallery527 in Jerome, an artists’ co-op that supported local artists. She was recently honored with selection to the President’s Club at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, just her most recent award as a realtor.

Her brother would often say that Donna could walk into a war and both sides would stop fighting to say hi to her. Donna was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister, wife, and friend. She was loved by all. Her loss will be felt profoundly.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Jerome Humane Society in her name. There will be a celebration of Donna’s life at Spook Hall in Jerome from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, March 26. Please stop by and raise a glass and share your memories in remembrance of our dear friend, Donna.

There is a 50 person capacity due to COVID and a mask requirement at Spook Hall but we will do our very best to work within these boundaries.

Information was provided by the family.

