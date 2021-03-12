Obituary: Peggy Lynn Greenwood 1951-2021

Peggy Lynn Greenwood, of Cottonwood, Arizona, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on March 3, 2021.

She was born November 2, 1951 in Ponca City, Oklahoma to J.D. and Dollie Greenwood.

After graduating from Mingus Union H.S. and becoming a beautician Peggy worked at Milady’s Salon then moved to Phoenix and completed an associate’s degree from Mesa Community College while working for ITT Courier.

She later returned to the Verde Valley retiring from Walmart after working there for nearly 25 years.

Peggy was a kind person that dearly loved her family, friends, and Jesus.

She is survived by her sister, Dee Tasa (Dain), nieces, nephews, friends, and other family that will all miss her loving and gentle spirit.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Carol.

An outdoor Memorial Service will be held at Cottonwood Bible Church, 1020 So. Camino Real on Saturday, March 20th, at 10:30 a.m. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.



Information was provided by the family.