Jerome Council concerned Africanized bees buzzing residents

JEROME - The bad boys buzzing Jerome have picked a fight with the Jerome Town Council.

Council Member Sage Harvey said the council has scheduled a Zoom meeting with an apiary specialist to identify what type of bees are causing problems in Jerome.

“They are aggressive and frequently dive bomb me as soon as I step out my door,” Harvey said. The bees are a big problem in uptown in commercial trash dumpsters and trash cans. “They are in the neighborhoods," said Harvey.

“Once it hits 50 degrees they take over any hummingbird feeders that are out. Even if you take it down you have a swarm of bees for hours,” she added.

Harvey brought the issue to the council when she described an incident two weeks ago in which “two other people that literally got pretty much attacked by bees.”

A woman pulled up to a home on her street to unload her car and by the time she opened her doors, her car was full of bees, Harvey said.

She happened to see what was happening to the women, who was highly allergic to bees, and ran down to help. The bees then started attacking another woman next door, driving her inside her home.

Harvey said she is concerned that these may be Africanized bees.

She has saved three of these bees in her freezer to have the expert take a look at them and compare them to honey bees.

The first step would be to determine if they are Africanized bees, and then find those nests and get rid of them because they are “super aggressive,” she said. It’s going to get worse since there’s no rain and they are starving.”

Mayor Jack Dillenberg said it was a good idea to get rid of Africanized bees and fully supported talking to an expert. Zoning Administrator John Knight and Council Member Alex Barber will also join in on the discussion with the bee expert.

“It’s interesting that the different types of bees behave so differently,” explained Dillenberg. “But I think we really have to get rid of the bad boys and girls.”