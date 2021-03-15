PANT team makes major drug arrests, seizures

YAVAPAI COUNTY — Wednesday, March 10, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies, an YCSO K-9 and officers and task-force officers and detectives worked together on multiple traffic stops and drug arrests.

The officers and detectives ended up making four arrests and confiscating what appears to be methamphetamine and fentanyl with an estimated street value of almost $200,000, according to a news release.

The release said Jacob Shaver, 26, of Camp Verde; Victor Moreno-Sanchez, 45 of Phoenix, along with Juan Sanchez-Lopez, 36, and Julian Salazar-Luna, 41, both of California, were arrested. They are facing a long list of drug charges after deputies allegedly discovered a combined 56 pounds of meth and more than 10,100 fentanyl pills during traffic stops.

The first stop involved Shaver, police said. They say he had more than 100 fentanyl pills, three grams of methamphetamine and a usable quantity of heroin.

YCSO deputies then pulled Moreno-Sanchez near I-17 in the Cordes Junction area for a traffic violation.

There were some inconsistencies during their conversation with Moreno-Sanchez, police said.

A YCSO K-9 was deployed and alerted deputies that drugs were inside the vehicle. Deputies found 10 pounds of methamphetamine and an estimated 10,000 fentanyl pills.

Finally, a YCSO deputy stopped a third car for reckless driving. There were two people inside the vehicle: Sanchez-Lopez, the driver, and Salazar-Luna.

After observing multiple suspicious behaviors of the two occupants, police said, a deputy asked for, and was granted, permission to search the vehicle.

A YCSO K-9 then alerted officers to 46 pounds of methamphetamine, individually wrapped in 1-pound bundles.

YCSO included a statement from Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes in the news release.

“The struggle around addiction is very real,” Rhodes said in the release. “Tuesday, three people overdosed in Cottonwood. Fortunately, first responders were able to revive them and buy them precious time. People like these four drug dealers don’t value human life. I’m glad our deputies and PANT detectives acted so quickly in getting them and their drugs off our streets.”