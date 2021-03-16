Kudos logo

New movies, March 17: Nicolas Cage returns to the big screen

Nicolas Cage stars in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.’ Lionsgate

Originally Published: March 16, 2021 10:05 a.m.
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Lionsgate

Director: Tom Gormican

Writers: Kevin Etten, Tom Gormican

Producers: Kristin Burr, Nicolas Cage, Michael Nilon, et. al.

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Pedro Pascal, Neil Patrick Harris, Alessandra Mastronardi, Lily Mo Sheen, Christine Grace Szarko, Sharon Horgan, et. al.

An obsessive fan forces actor Nicolas Cage to re-create his most famous characters and scenes during a birthday party.

So, Cage agrees to make a paid appearance at a billionaire super fan’s birthday party, but is really an informant for the CIA since the billionaire fan is a drug kingpin and gets cast in a Tarantino movie.