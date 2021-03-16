Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Ladies in Lavender’ encore

The Sedona International Film Festival presents a “Festival Flashback” of the sensational acclaimed film “Ladies in Lavender” on Monday, March 22 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Ladies in Lavender” is the fourth film in a month-long tribute to Dame Maggie Smith with a special “Maggie Mondays” series in March featuring a different Maggie Smith film every Monday.

“Ladies in Lavender” stars Dame Maggie Smith, Dame Judi Dench and Daniel Bruhl.

Two sisters befriend a mysterious foreigner who washes up on the beach of their 1930s Cornish seaside village. They saved a stranger from the sea and in return he stole their hearts.

Taking place in pre-World War II England, aging sisters Ursula (Judi Dench) and Janet (Maggie Smith) live peacefully in their cottage on the shore of Cornwall. One morning following a violent storm, the sisters spot from their garden a nearly-drowned man lying on the beach. They nurse him back to health and discover that he is Polish.

Communicating in broken German while they teach him English, they learn his name is Andrea (Daniel Brühl) and that he is a particularly gifted violinist. His boat was on its way to America, where he is headed to look for a better life.

It doesn’t take long for them to become attached to Andrea, and they dote on him. Other townspeople, however, have their suspicions, especially when he befriends a Russian woman, Olga (Natascha McElhone).

“An unexpected joy! Touching … a warm and literate film with charm, sweetness and class.” — Rex Reed, NY Observer

“Ladies in Lavender” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, March 22 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.