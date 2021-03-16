Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Supernova’ March 19-25

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the acclaimed new drama “Supernova” showing March 19-25 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Supernova” stars Academy Award-winner Colin Firth and Academy Award-nominee Stanley Tucci.

From writer and director Harry Macqueen comes “Supernova”, a heartrending modern love story about a couple struggling with a diagnosis of early-onset dementia who take a road trip together to reconnect with friends, family and places from their past.

Sam (Colin Firth) and Tusker (Stanley Tucci) have spent 20 years together, and they are as passionately in love as they have ever been. But in the two years since Tusker was diagnosed with early onset dementia, their lives have had to change.

As Tusker’s condition progresses, Sam is forced to place his life on hold and become his partner’s full-time caregiver. Their time together has become the most important aspect of their lives and every moment they share has a weight it once did not.

So, they plan a road trip while Tusker is still able to travel, to see friends and family and revisit memories from their long life together.

While Tusker had once been Sam’s rock, it now falls to Sam to take control, and he is resolved to give his beloved partner as much joy and normalcy as he can muster.

But his outer resolve belies an internal struggle to manage that colors their every moment. Meanwhile, Tusker knows that his condition is having an overwhelming effect on both their lives, and that he is beginning to lose control.

As their trip together progresses, their individual ideas for their future begin to collide. Secrets are uncovered, private plans unravel, and their love for each other is tested like never before. Ultimately, they must confront the question of what it means to love one another in the face of Tusker’s incurable illness.

“Supernova” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre March 19-25. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 19, 20 and 21; and 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, March 24 and 25.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.