ShamRock’n Music Magic at Sound Bites Grill

Had enough malarkey? Feel’n a wee bit whiney? Well you’re in Luck.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day March 17 at Sound Bites Grill’s Wineaux Wednesday. Live music from 5-8 p.m. with local guitar virtuoso St. Patrick Ki playing Irish music Hawaiian style on guitar and ukulele.

Ki is a local favorite, with a passion for his style of music that can be traced back to his roots growing up on the windward side of Oahu. Although formally trained with jazz and classical music degrees, his melodic style has always been influenced by the sounds of the Hawaiian slack key guitar.

Thursday March 18, experience the good vibes with Eric Miller & Adriel Zang as they perform from 6-9 p.m. in the Celebrity Showroom.

Friday, March 19, from 7-10 p.m., Scandalous Hands returns for an evening of fun, funky, jazz infused music - ranging from The Beatles to The Grateful Dead - a high-energy show that is best experienced Live!

The four-piece band members include Troy Schilperoort on keys, Adam Haar on guitar and vocals, Dennis Messenger on bass, and Shawnee Snaketail on drums and vocals.

On March 20, jazz up your Saturday night with the Chris Counelis Jazz Quartet from 7-10 p.m. Enjoy an evening of sizzling progressive jazz grooves featuring Chris Counelis on saxophone, David Vincent Mills on keyboard; Troy Perkins on bass, and Ed Barattini on drums.

Sunday Jazz Brunch features the smooth sounds of Solomon Morris on acoustic guitar from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., playing a variety of favorites from George Benson to The Beatles.

March 20, 6-9 p.m., Sound Bites Grill is introducing a new performance - Corey Spector “The Human Jukebox.” As he plays songs with acoustic guitar or piano, his performance invites the audience to become part of the entertainment with an interactive live music experience.



Corey Spector takes pride in the ability to connect with his audience, playing timeless music and bringing back wonderful memories through song. He commands the stage with his energy, talent and powerful voice - inspiring everyone to sing along to songs that defined generations of music lovers of all ages.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Shops at Pinon Pointe in Uptown Sedona, 101 N. Hwy 89A,Sedona. There is no cover for the music. Dinner reservations are required to sit in the showroom near the music.

For more information and reservations call 928-282-2713 or visit soundbitesgrill.com.