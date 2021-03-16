Terry Ann Morris named El Valle Artist of the Month

Terry Ann Morris was elected as the February Artist of the Month by the members of El Valle Artist Association.

She has studied drawing, photography, watercolor painting, and acrylic painting intensively for over seven years. She has taken workshops at a variety of venues, including the Sedona Arts Center, Peninsula School of Art (Fish Creek, Wisconsin), and The Clearing (Ellison Bay, Wisconsin).

Morris’ painting has been greatly influenced by Kari Anderson, a prominent Door County, Wisconsin watercolorist.

Although art was put on hold during her careers, she began her journey back into art through photography. She began taking photographs for use in her web development textbooks: Web Development & Design Foundations with HTML5 (currently in its 10th edition) and Basics of Web Design: HTML5 & CSS (currently in its 6th edition).

Morris’ photographic work has been licensed for use in postcards and published in three fine art books: Capture Door County: The Best of Door County in Photography, Capture Door County: Seasons Behind the Door, and Door County Extraordinaire.

In addition to being a member of the El Valle Artist Association, Terry is a Juried Member of the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society. She has had photographs and original paintings accepted into a variety of juried exhibits including those sponsored by the Sedona Arts Center, Northern Arizona Watercolor Society, and The Hardy Gallery (Ephraim, Wisconsin).

When asked about her work, Morris replied, “The play of shadows, the joy of color, the dance of light, hints of movement in reflections, and the beauty of nature all intrigue, captivate, and inspire me to be creative. I try to capture these fleeting images in my photography and paintings”.

More information about Terry’s background and work can be found https://terrymorris.net.

The Artist of the Month’s work is exhibited at the Cottonwood Library where EVAA has an ongoing exhibit. For more information about El Valle Artists Association visit elvalleartists.org.

EVAA usually holds meetings monthly at 1 p.m. at the Pine Shadows Club House located at 205 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood.

There will be no meeting in March due to the coronavirus. EVAA plans to have a meeting on April 8.