Verde Historical Society, Clemenceau Heritage Museum celebrate Archaeology and Heritage Awareness Month

During the month of March museums across the country celebrate Archaeology and Heritage Awareness Month.

However, most are not celebrating in person this year.

The Verde Historical Society and Clemenceau Heritage Museum shares this photograph from its collection recognizing native heritage and artifacts from the Verde Valley.

The collection includes items from pot sherds to mannos and metates, story rocks and Kachina’s legally collected and gifted to the museum. To learn about the museum visit clemenceaumuseum.com and see us on Facebook for more information.