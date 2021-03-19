Cottonwood dog park: One-week closure after uptick in ‘kennel cough’
COTTONWOOD — This week, the Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Department announced that the city’s Riverfront Dog Park will be closed through Thursday, March 25 as a precautionary measure.
In a news release, the department said the closure comes after a recent increase of reports of Bordetella, also known as kennel cough, among pets in the area.
Currently, there have been no confirmed transmissions at the dog park, the release states.
The department decided it was in the public’s best interest for the precautionary closure to begin effective immediately. The week-long closure will help to break the incubation period, the department said.
If you believe your pet might have contracted Bordetella, the department recommends contacting your local animal care provider.
For more information, contact Jak Teel, Parks and Recreation manager, at the Cottonwood Recreation Center. He can be reached at 928-639-3200 or jteel@cottonwoodaz.gov.
