Sat, March 20
Weather  64.0° weather icon
Cottonwood dog park: One-week closure after uptick in ‘kennel cough’

The Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Department announced this week that the city’s Riverfront Dog Park will be closed through Thursday, March 25 as a precautionary measure, due to an uptick in "kennel cough." VVN file/Vyto Starinskas

jas
Originally Published: March 19, 2021 3:48 p.m.

COTTONWOOD — This week, the Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Department announced that the city’s Riverfront Dog Park will be closed through Thursday, March 25 as a precautionary measure.

In a news release, the department said the closure comes after a recent increase of reports of Bordetella, also known as kennel cough, among pets in the area.

Currently, there have been no confirmed transmissions at the dog park, the release states.

The department decided it was in the public’s best interest for the precautionary closure to begin effective immediately. The week-long closure will help to break the incubation period, the department said.

If you believe your pet might have contracted Bordetella, the department recommends contacting your local animal care provider.

For more information, contact Jak Teel, Parks and Recreation manager, at the Cottonwood Recreation Center. He can be reached at 928-639-3200 or jteel@cottonwoodaz.gov.

More like this story

Cottonwood skate park closed due to damage, vandalism
Dog park supporters march on Cottonwood
1 acre OK'd for dog park
Cottonwood skate park closed, again
Cottonwood city parking lots to be sealed, re-striped
