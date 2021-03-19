OFFERS
Obituary: Bette Ruth Hogan

Originally Published: March 19, 2021 3:03 p.m.

Bette Ruth Hogan, age 90, a former resident of Cottonwood, Arizona, from 1952 to 1977, was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee and passed away at her family home in Caldwell, Texas on March 10, 2021.

Arrangements are entrusted to Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home, of Caldwell, Texas.

