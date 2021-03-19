Obituary: Debra Jean Ross
She passed March 13th, 2021 with her family by her side at the age of 63.
She was born in Perry, Texas to her late parents, JD and Margie Sartor.
She moved to Cottonwood during high school where she resided most of her adult life. She married the love of her life, Richard (Dick) Ross and together they built a life they loved.
Debbie was known for her creative cakes, her homemade food, canning jam and vegetables from her and her husband’s garden, and her love for all of her grandkids.
Debbie loved to spend time outdoors.
She was always on an adventure, whether it was camping, canoeing or going on a jeep ride. Debbie worked as a Medical Assistant for Dr. Adams for over a decade prior to her retirement.
She spent her retirement with her family and girlfriends enjoying life.
Debbie is survived by her husband, Richard Ross; her children, Melissa Ohler-Ross, Jessica (Todd) Brock, Justin Ohler-Ross and Joshua (Kennedi) Ross; her son-in-law, Bruce Supalla, and all of her beloved grandchildren, Trevor Supalla, Kylie Supalla, Kayden Fontenot, Wyatt Brock, Rolly Ross and Owen Ross.
A Celebration of Life will be held March 27th at 11:00 a.m., at Windmill Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Mingus Union High School FFA in her memory.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home.
Information was provided by the family.
- Obituary: Catherine Janeen Murphy 1974-2021
- Obituary: Donna Chesler
- Judge orders GOP to pay $18,000 in Democrat's legal fees
- Obituary: Peggy Lynn Greenwood 1951-2021
- State health director: 'herd immunity' might not happen in Arizona until fall
- PANT team makes major drug arrests, seizures
- Cottonwood: three suspected fentanyl overdoses in same day
- Monday storm expected to bring wind, rain - maybe snow – to Verde Valley
- Pharmacies, 55-plus ease into COVID vaccinations
- Obituary: Stanley David Jackson 1926-2021
- Residents booted from Cottonwood apartment complex
- Lower Oak Creek Estates couple arrested on child abuse, drug charges
- Man jailed after Clarkdale standoff
- I-17 truck fire leads to nine-hour road closure
- Masks off: Bill would allow Arizona businesses to ignore city, county mandates
- Obituary: Eric Charles Booth, 1971-2021
- Vehicle may have been doing 90 mph when crashed
- Obituary: Cam Rachelle Islas 1959-2021
- Cottonwood: three suspected fentanyl overdoses in same day
- Governor approves 55-plus vaccine category; Yavapai County will have to wait
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: