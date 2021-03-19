Obituary: Donna Mae Sesma, 1943 - 2021
Originally Published: March 19, 2021 3:05 p.m.
Donna Mae Sesma was born August 2, 1943 in Colorado Springs, Colorado and passed away March 12, 2021 in Camp Verde, Arizona.
Bueler Funeral Home is entrusted with the final arrangements.
