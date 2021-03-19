Francisco Javier Tapia, 64, passed away suddenly at his home in Cottonwood, Arizona, on the morning of March 14th, 2021.
He was a dedicated and loving father, husband, brother and friend.
He leaves behind his wife of 38 years, Valerie; his daughter, Johanna; son-in-law, Michael, as well as his father and a large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his son, Nathan, and his mother, Elpedia.
Francisco loved to be around people and made many friends. He will be deeply missed by all. Our hearts are broken and we will remember him always and forever.
Arrangements are entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home.
Information was provided by the family.
