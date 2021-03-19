OFFERS
Obituary: Maggie Formhals

Maggie Formhals

Maggie Formhals

Originally Published: March 19, 2021 3:09 p.m.

Maggie Formhals, age 82, passed away at home March 9, 2021. She was surrounded by husband, Bob, and her daughter, Katherine.

Maggie and her husband retired to the Verde Valley in 2002.

She loved bicycling with the local bike club, hiking, paddling her kayak, and birding.

She is survived by her husband, three children, four grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

A remembrance gathering will be held later in Colorado with her family.

Information was provided by the family.

