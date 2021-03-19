OFFERS
Young students grow their own food in Cornville

Kim Demoney teaches agriculture education students from kindergarten to eight-grade at Oak Creek Elementary School. Agriculture education is common in Arizona, but not always at the elementary-school level, she said. It’s a reflection of this school’s rural education. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: March 19, 2021 4:01 p.m.

CORNVILLE - A local schoolteacher may have found a way to get students to eat their vegetables.

“If they grow it, they’ll eat it," explained teacher Kim Demoney.

Demoney teaches agriculture education students from kindergarten to eight-grade at the Oak Creek Elementary School.

“Kids that didn’t eat tomatoes, eat tomatoes now,” said Demoney.

Agriculture education is common in Arizona, but not always at the elementary-school level, she said. It’s a reflection of this school’s rural education.

Demoney starts in the classroom and goes outdoors on a journey to teach students how to grow their own vegetables and how to cook them.

A seed is planted

Seven years ago, the principal asked Demoney to look at a weed-filled field at the school and envision what could be there someday.

That someday is today and Demoney has created a quarter-acre teaching-garden and greenhouse that she uses for a living classroom. Included are 19 chickens and one turkey.

It was important that the kids did the work, and it was with the help of the local community, Demoney said.

They went to social media and got donations. Bedrock Landscaping, the Verde River Growers and the Henderson Foundation helped out.

They had to raise $11,000 for a second greenhouse after their first greenhouse was destroyed by a microburst. She said without this community, she does not know what she would do.

Every day students look forward to going outside and working in the garden, she said.

They start in the classroom, but then go out and work hands-on with different varieties of lettuce, tomatoes, zucchini, kale, squash, broccoli, Brussel sprouts, cucumbers, okra and sunflowers. The garden area also has a 24-vine vineyard.

COVID concerns

Until COVID, for four or five years, the produce was taken to the school cafeteria for lunch.

But Demoney said now the organic produce and eggs are sent home. They pick it, bag it up and they take it home, she said.

She also teaches a cooking club at the school in which she incorporated the food from the garden before COVID. Hopefully, food from the garden will be able to be used at the school again when restrictions are relaxed, she said.

Demoney said they keep adding to the garden every school year and it keeps getting larger.

“We keep adding as we go,’ she said. “It’s been fun."

