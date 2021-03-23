Marshal’s Office recruiting officers
By Bill Helm | AZShutterbug42
Originally Published: March 23, 2021 10:38 a.m.
Most Read
- Judge orders GOP to pay $18,000 in Democrat's legal fees
- Cemetery at Dead Horse offers stark reminder of 1918 pandemic
- Man who punched cop now in state prison
- Obituary: Catherine Janeen Murphy 1974-2021
- Obituary: Debra Jean Ross
- PANT team makes major drug arrests, seizures
- Pharmacies, 55-plus ease into COVID vaccinations
- NAH leader: Only half of employees opted for vaccines
- Obituary: Donna Chesler
- City wants you to bring your rocks to Riverfront
- Residents booted from Cottonwood apartment complex
- Lower Oak Creek Estates couple arrested on child abuse, drug charges
- Man jailed after Clarkdale standoff
- I-17 truck fire leads to nine-hour road closure
- Masks off: Bill would allow Arizona businesses to ignore city, county mandates
- Obituary: Eric Charles Booth, 1971-2021
- Cottonwood: three suspected fentanyl overdoses in same day
- Obituary: Catherine Janeen Murphy 1974-2021
- Obituary: Cam Rachelle Islas 1959-2021
- Governor approves 55-plus vaccine category; Yavapai County will have to wait
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: