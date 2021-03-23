Mountain Trails Gallery presents ‘Beauty Across the West: A Spring Renewal’

Mountain Trails Gallery at Tlaquepaque in Sedona is celebrating artwork from the gallery’s award-winning artists with “Beauty Across the West: A Spring Renewal.”

The new exhibition features major landscape works from the Grand Canyon, special water scenes in the desert, garden sculptures of characters and wildlife, as well as a delightful gathering of animals and other fun subjects.

The gallery is proud to present this body of work by artists who exhibit a passion for their calling, and a dedication to creating uplifting fine art in this springtime of renewal of purpose and ability.

Opening Friday, April 2, with a reception from 4-7 p.m., Mountain Trails Gallery will be illuminated with a gathering of outstanding Grand Canyon landscapes by Joshua Been, one of Sedona’s favorite plein air painters.

Also, the gallery welcomes work by another local favorite, Cody DeLong, as he presents not only paintings from the Grand Canyon but also other delightful subjects from his time in Jerome and the Sonoran Desert.

Another welcomed body of work is from Arizona artist Marcia Molnar with several remarkable landscape jewels from the Grand Canyon; and the gallery is also delighted to present colorful red rock country paintings by another local favorite Gregory Stocks.

Having choices of styles, sizes, and subject matter is one of the attributes that visiting a gallery can provide and that includes new Grand Canyon paintings by hiker/plein air artist Susie Hyer, another Sedona/Colorado favorite.

Also, glorious landscapes by plein air master painter Betty Carr, as well as remarkable nature-stops along the way by award-winning painters Howard Carr, Michelle Condrat, Bill Cramer, Jim Hagstrom, Simon Winegar, and Linda Glover Gooch make this show an important opportunity for experiencing a variety of elevating and uplifting fine art.

In partnership with Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, Mountain Trails Gallery presents a life-size garden sculpture of a fast-running desert bighorn sheep “On the Move” by Western wildlife realist Raymond Gibby.

Inside the gallery, Gibby delivered a glorious red-tailed hawk showing off its aerial prowess with a commanding patina that highlights the hawk’s distinctive coloring.

Also available through the gallery is a selection of realist works by Western sculptor Scott Rogers who has created a series of 80% life-size bronzes, perfect for a garden or entry space, which brings characters from history to life.

From “Kewa Corn Dancer” to “The Law Remembers” to “Hombre de Palabra” (Man of his word), Rogers honors the different cultures with respect for their history by highlighting exemplary traits that the artist sees as guiding lights for one’s own growth and self-esteem.

Contact the gallery for more information, including process, historical details, and installation.

A show dedicated to uplifting beauty would not be complete without wildlife paintings from Sandra Byland, Barbara Rudolph, Jennifer O’Cualain, Corrina Johnson, Doyle Hostetler, Joe Garcia, and Adele Earnshaw.

Delightful wildlife characters by bronze artists Bryce Pettit, Dustin Payne, Sandy Scott, Mark Edward Adams, and Michael Trcic bring an outstanding variety to the gathering.

Work by masterful Western realist painters Lisa Danielle and Vicki Catapano, as well as work by revered realist sculptors Susan Kliewer and Deborah Copenhaver Fellows are treasures in the mix of fascinating beauty, as are remarkable one-of-a-kind jewelry creations by Susan Adams, Joan Roberts, and new artist Nancy Neuman.

All the gallery’s artists are honored in this “Spring Renewal” as they present work exemplified by their passion for creating uplifting fine art as they most certainly represent the many faces of “Beauty Across the West.”

The gallery welcomes visitors for the reception on First Friday, April 2, from 4-7 p.m. as well as during regular gallery hours (Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.) or by special appointment.

The artwork can also be viewed on the gallery’s website at www.mountaintrailssedona.com, which also includes an interactive Gallery Tour, on Instagram at #mountaintrailssedona, and on Facebook @MTGSedona.

Contact the gallery at 928-282-3225 or fineart@mountaintrailssedona.com.