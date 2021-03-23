New movies include Bob Odenkirk film 'Nobody'

Nobody

Universal Pictures

Director: Ilya Naishuller

Writer: Derek Kolstad

Producers: Kelly McCormick, et al.

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd, et. al.

Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, takes life’s indignities on the chin and never pushes back.

A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence.

His teenage son, Blake is disappointed in him and his wife seems to pull only further away.

The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch’s long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills.

In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

Rated R for strong violence and bloody images, language throughout and brief drug use.

The Seventh Day

Swiss Avenue Pictures

Director: Justin P. Lange

Writer: Justin P. Lange

Producers: Chelsea Davenport, Kimberly Hwang, Danielle Cox, et al.

Cast: Guy Pearce, Keith David, Stephen Lang, Vadhir Derbez, et. al.

A renowned exorcist who teams up with a rookie priest for his first day of training. As they plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur, and their own demons emerge.

Rated R for violent content, disturbing images and some language.

Six Minutes to Midnight

IFC Films

Director: Andy Goddard

Writers: Eddie Izzard, Celyn Jones



Producers: Ade Shannon, Laure Vaysse, Sarah Townsend, et. al.

Cast: James D’Arcy, Judi Dench, Jim Broadbent, et. al.

Summer 1939. Influential families in Nazi Germany have sent their daughters to a finishing school in an English seaside town to learn the language and be ambassadors for a future looking National Socialist.

A teacher there sees what is coming and is trying to raise the alarm.

But the authorities believe he is the problem.

Rated PG-13 for some violence.