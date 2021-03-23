Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Rigoletto on the Lake’ March 27

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of “Rigoletto on the Lake” from the magnificent Bregenz Lake Stage in Austria.

There will be one show on Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

A stage to screen opera, Giuseppe Verdi’s masterwork “Rigoletto” — compelling, beautiful and spectacular — is being performed for the first time on the breathtaking water stage of Lake Constance, Bregenz in Austria.

One of the Verdi’s most popular works, “Rigoletto” is an unforgettable tale of a sacrifice and revenge; of a father’s rage and a daughter’s shame. It features several of opera’s best-known arias-including Rigoletto’s passionate denouncement “Cortigiani, vil razza dannata,” Gilda’s dreamy “Caro nome” and the Duke’s instantly recognizable “La donna è mobile.”

Rigoletto was first performed in 1851 and is the first of the extraordinary “middle-period” trio of Verdi masterpieces that also includes “La Traviata” and “Il Trovatore.”

Directed and designed by Philipp Stölzl, this timeless tragedy will delight audiences with a powerhouse combination of entertainment and emotional intensity from the spectacular shore of Lake Constance, Bregenz.

With its beautiful lake setting and amazing stage production, this classic opera will surely make long-time opera fans feel like they are experiencing “Rigoletto” for the first time.

“Rigoletto on the Lake” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Saturday, March 27 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members and students.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.