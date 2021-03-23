Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Senior Moment’ March 26-31

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the acclaimed new comedy “Senior Moment” showing March 26-31 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Veteran screen legends Christopher Lloyd (Back to the Future) and William Shatner (Star Trek) are together on the big screen and joined by Jean Smart in “Senior Moment” — a charming romantic comedy for an audience of a certain age.

The film — directed by Giorgio Serafini — follows Victor Martin (Shatner), a retired NASA test pilot often seen speeding around Palm Springs in his vintage Porsche convertible with his best friend Sal (Lloyd) in tow. However, his life changes when his license is revoked for drag racing and his car impounded.

Forced to take public transportation for the first time, he meets his polar opposite in Caroline (Smart) and learns to navigate love and life again as he goes up against the state’s new District Attorney to get back his license and car.

“Senior Moment” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre March 26-30. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, March 26, 27 and 28; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 30 and 31.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: SedonaFilmFestival.org.