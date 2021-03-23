Sedona Spring Open Studios Tour returns April 23-25

The Sedona Visual Artists’ Coalition (SVAC) is excited to announce the return of the Sedona Spring Open Studios Tour, taking place over the weekend of April 23-25, 2021.

As part of this beloved annual event, approximately 45 working artists in the Verde Valley will open their private studios to the public, allowing attendees the opportunity to learn about the creative process and purchase unique works of art while enjoying the stunning scenery of Sedona and the Verde Valley.

The tour, which is always free to the public, will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

To ensure the health and safety of artists and attendees alike, each artist/studio participating in the tour pledges to abide by CDC guidelines for curbing the spread of COVID-19.

This includes wearing a mask, maintaining at least six feet of social distancing and providing hand sanitizer for guests. Attendees will also be required to wear masks and observe social distancing practices when visiting the artists’ studios.

Considered one of Sedona’s “can’t-miss” events, the Tour has experienced astounding growth over the years and has been designated as one of the area’s top art events by the Sedona Chamber of Commerce.

Participating artists are located throughout Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek, Cornville, Cottonwood and Clarkdale. They specialize in a wide variety of mediums, including glass, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry, painting, photography, weaving, mixed media and more, allowing attendees to learn about the creation of their favorite types of art or explore a new medium.

Previous attendees have reported that one of their favorite parts of the Tour is the chance to experience the creative process and spend time with the artists, who offer an up-close look at how and where their work is made.

Brochures with a complete list of participating artists, including a map, will be conveniently available at numerous locations around the Verde Valley, including hotels and restaurants as well as the Sedona Arts Center and the Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center in Uptown Sedona.

For complete information, including artists’ names and mediums, studio locations, a downloadable map, and suggestions and ideas for planning a personalized tour, please visit the SVAC website: http://sedonaartistscoalition.org/.