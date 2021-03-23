State Parks wants to hear your pandemic memories

VERDE VALLEY - If you were among the thousands who escaped to Dead Horse Ranch State Park or Slide Rock State Park during the pandemic, officials from Arizona State Parks want to hear from you.

You just might be able to turn that COVID experience into a short story and win a prize.

State Parks is holding a contest to “learn how getting outside to one of the more than 30 state parks helped you during the pandemic.”

“By submitting a short story about your experience, you could win great prizes to continue exploring the parks,” explained the park’s contest rules.

Gov. Doug Ducey named the state parks as essential, meaning they would remain open during the pandemic.

Arizona State Parks reduced parking and capacity to enable social distancing and ramped-up cleaning efforts following guidelines from the Arizona Department of Health Services and the CDC.

The open spaces, hiking trails, campgrounds and outdoor destinations such as the popular natural rock slide at Slide Rock remained open. Slide Rock State Park is the most visited state park in the state park system.

Open it -- they will come

“The parks were busy” last year, explained Michelle Thompson, Arizona State Parks chief of communications on Monday, referring to Dead Horse and Slide Rock.

“They were very busy, but due to capacity limitations at Slide Rock, the numbers were not higher than in 2019.”

“There were multiple weekends when we had to temporarily close the park as early as 7 or 8 a.m. due to reaching that capacity.”

Thompson said that three months in fiscal year 2020 had record-breaking visitation, and four months had higher numbers than the same months in 2019.

Thompson said for the State Park rangers and staff, managing mask-mandates and capacity-limits added stress to their jobs.

“These types of safety measures are difficult to enforce in large open spaces, especially out on the trails,” she said.” “It was difficult for our rangers to be front-line when it came to disagreements about social gatherings or mask-wearing.”

However, Thompson said: “We also had a large amount of people who were grateful to be able to go outside to the parks, and most people understood the pandemic and that we are trying to keep our visitors safe. “

“During the last year, we had higher visitation and more reports of new visitors coming out to the parks,” said Executive Director Bob Broscheid.

“As parks and outdoor spaces closed nearby, we remained open and available. Our trails, campsites, cabins and outdoor spaces were a great way to take a break and get a breath of fresh air.”

Pandemic memories

Now, Arizona State Parks and Trails is asking people to share how the parks helped them during the pandemic.

The contest asks visitors to write about their experiences in the past year at the parks and “how it helped them deal with a tumultuous time.”

There will prizes and stories may be featured on the Arizona State Parks social media accounts. Submissions will be accepted through April 30, 2021.

First prize will be one standard annual state parks pass. Second prize is a two-night stay at a cabin at Lyman Lake State Park. Third prize is two-day passes to the park of your choice, good for one adult and one child, or a car of four adults.

Enter the contest at AZStateParks.com/Together to submit your story. “Qualifying stories must be about visiting one of the more than 30 state parks in Arizona and how it helped you deal with COVID-19,” said State Parks.