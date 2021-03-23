'Tea with Mussolini’ returns in Festival Flashback series

The Sedona International Film Festival presents a “Festival Flashback” of the sensational acclaimed film “Tea with Mussolini” on Monday, March 29 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“Tea with Mussolini” is the fifth film in a month-long tribute to Dame Maggie Smith with a special “Maggie Mondays” series in March featuring a different Maggie Smith film every Monday.

In 1930s fascist Italy, adolescent Luca (Charlie Lucas) just lost his mother. His father, a callous businessman, sends him to be taken care of by British expatriate Mary Wallace (Joan Plowright).

Mary and her cultured friends — including Lady Hester (Maggie Smith), artist Arabella (Judi Dench), young widow Elsa (Cher) and archaeologist Georgie (Lily Tomlin) — keep a watchful eye over the boy. But the women’s cultivated lives take a dramatic turn when Allied forces declare war on Mussolini.

“Tea with Mussolini” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, March 29 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.