Yavapai County remains in phased-in category for COVID vaccine

A Moderna vaccine shot is given at the Spectrum Healthcare vaccination site in Cottonwood recently. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: March 23, 2021 11:07 a.m.

VERDE VALLEY - Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday that vaccine sites will be open to all Arizonans 16-and-older in three counties beginning Wednesday, but Yavapai County sites will remain in the 55-year-and-over phase for now.

Arizona’s state-operated COVID19 vaccination sites in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties will be open to all adult Arizonans, 16 and over, beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, the governor announced.

The governor is using a hybrid approach to open up vaccination phases that are based on different ages in different counties depending on their vaccination rates.

On March 1, the governor moved some counties into the 55-plus phase, but Yavapai County didn’t qualify or move into that phase until March 16.

“Discussions are happening with our partners regarding the governor’s decision and if Yavapai County is prepared to open it up to 18-plus or to the next age group,” explained Terri Farneti, Yavapai County Community Health Services spokesperson.

“The county is currently at 54.7% of the 65-plus population and 24.1% of the 55-plus population, so we do have a ways to go in the 55-plus age group,” she said. “Comparatively, Maricopa at 71.5% 65-plus, and 42.2% 55-plus, and Pima is at 72.8% 65-plus, and 39.3% 55-plus. “

“We are having discussions with our community partners regarding sticking to the 55% of an age group to move forward, or if appointments aren’t filling up quickly enough, opening it to all,” Farneti said.

