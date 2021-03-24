Community events and announcements: March 24, 2021

Here are some events and other announcements about things happening in the Verde Valley.

Antique, attic, basement, garage sale

The Verde Historical Society is preparing for a summer of fun activities at the Clemenceau Heritage Museum beginning with the annual two-day Antique, Attic, Basement and Garage Sale scheduled for Friday and Saturday, June 11-12.

The society will begin accepting sale donations for the annual fundraiser on Tuesday mornings, between 9 a.m. and noon at the museum, 1 N. Willard St. on the Mingus/Willard roundabout in Cottonwood.

Now is the time to clean out cupboards and drawers, attics and basements, garages and storage sheds and donate unused items to the sale as a philanthropic contribution in support of museum operations.



Before unloading a vehicle, please check in at the museum office for directions to the storage location for drop off. Please wear a mask and be conscious of social distancing. Small loose items or fragile trinkets should be carefully boxed. All items should be washed, cleaned, not chipped or damaged and in good working order. Dishes, glassware, books and toys, lightweight furnishings (chairs or tables), folding yard chairs, birdbaths, bicycles or yard art, antiques and collectibles are all buyer’s choices.

Small appliances, such as toaster ovens, vacuum cleaners or hair dryers that are in good working order are welcome. Please, no clothing or personal soft goods, no large appliances, and no big, bulky items. Loose and boxed items should be manageable.

If the museum is closed, nothing should be left at the museum site or the Clemenceau Public School building.

The Antique, Attic, Basement and Garage Sale is one of the biggest fundraisers for the museum that the society hosts. All donations are received and appreciated.

For more information call 928-634-2868, visit clemenceaumuseum.com. Also find them on Facebook.

Volunteers needed for 2021 Verde Valley Fair

Volunteers are needed to help make the 2021 Verde Valley Fair an event to remember. Verde Valley Fair needs your help before and during the fair in the Art & Craft Exhibit Hall with livestock events and more.

Any one, any age, can help. Volunteers receive gate passes for the day of their shift so they can enjoy everything that the fair has to offer with the knowledge that they help make it happen.

For information, call 928-634-3290 or email sponsors@vvfair.com.



Catholic Charities Community Outreach returns to Camp Verde Library

Join Catholic Charities Community Outreach in the Camp Verde Community Library’s Key Lime Room between 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6 to learn about veteran’s services, housing issues, mental health services and other community resources.



ACCHS Applications (including SNAP/TANF) help will also be provided via phone/Zoom.

Accommodations providing social distancing and sanitization have been implemented.

This program will continue the first Tuesday of every month at the same time and location.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, call 928-554-8391.

Sedona launches new hotline for sewer emergencies

The City of Sedona Wastewater Department created a new hotline to report sewer emergencies and complaints. Residents and businesses can now call 928-203-5180 to report sewer emergencies such as backups or sewer overflows, complaints related to odor, broken manhole covers, or anything else sewer related.

The hotline is operational 24/7, and on-call operators will be notified immediately of after-hour sewer emergencies. Non-emergency complaints will be addressed the next business day.



“Operator response time is key during true sewer emergencies, such as a sewer overflow, to minimize both the amount of sewage spilled and the area of impact,” said city of Sedona Wastewater Director Roxanne Holland. “The sewer hotline will assist in faster operator response time and creates a one-stop-shop for sewer related issues.”

Call 928-204-2234 for general sewer inquiries, such as sewer availability or capacity questions. Call the city’s Financial Services Department at 928-204-7185 for all sewer billing related questions.

For more information, visit sedonaaz.gov/sewerspill.

Town of Camp Verde Names G.O.L.D. Employees of the 4th Quarter 2020

During the third quarter of 2020, the Town of Camp Verde rolled out its newest employee engagement initiative called G.O.L.D. Employees of the Quarter. The initiative focuses on four core characteristics: growth, opportunity, leadership and development.

Camp Verde has recognized three employees for their achievement from October-December 2020: Kay Jenkins, Maria Marquez and Jenifer McKinzie.

Jenkins, from the town’s finance department, has been a “very positive addition to the finance department,” McKinzie said.

“She is pleasant, a quick learner and has an exceptional work ethic,” McKinzie said. “She is knowledgeable and treats every necessary correction as an educational opportunity. A true asset to the town.”

Marquez works in the town’s maintenance department. Said Camp Verde Children’s Librarian Letty Ancira, Marquez “is willing to take on additional duties when necessary and help co-workers in times of need or when asked.”

“One of her strongest qualities is her resilience through the challenges and hardships,” Ancira said. “Maria always has a smile on her face and a good morning greeting. I find her to be a great person who is humble, honest and caring.”

Human Resources Director Brandy Cabrera said that McKinzie is “very knowledgeable about her role in finance and always keeps me in the loop or assists me with employee payroll questions or concerns.”

“She is an invaluable resource for our town and I really enjoy working with her on projects or things that come up throughout the day,” Cabrera said. “Her go-to word is llamaste. That brings a smile to my face even when I am having a challenging day.”

Spectrum Healthcare Group Shares important COVID-19 vaccine phone numbers

Spectrum Healthcare Group has two main phone numbers that are available for the public to call for assistance related to COVID-19 vaccination.

If you need to add a homebound individual to the list for in-home COVID-19 vaccination, call the Verde Valley Caregivers Coalition at 928-204-1238.

The Spectrum Healthcare Group COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center can be reached at 928-414-8884. This number may be used for questions related to COVID-19 vaccines, assistance with scheduling appointments (when appointments are available) or to add individuals to the waitlist for COVID-19 vaccines.

Spectrum encourages the public to share these phone numbers with those that may not have easy access to the internet.

For more information, visit spectrumhg.org/vaccine.

Beaver Creek assembling 2032 vision plan

The Beaver Creek Community Vision/Plan is in the process of being updated. Volunteers are needed to work on the plan to reflect what Beaver Creek wants Beaver Creek to look and feel like by 2032.

If you are willing to do some research and donate some time, send an email to contact@beavercreekaz.us and indicate which area(s) you would like to work on. The areas that will need committee members are water, transportation, land use and open space.

If you are unable to participate on a committee but would like to be involved, there will be opportunities to attend general meetings and/or sending in your questions and comments via email. More updates are on the way.

Vendor space still available for Camp Verde’s Pecan & Wine Festival

Applications are open for vendors for Camp Verde’s Annual Pecan & Wine Festival, being held this year on April 17-18.

This is a fun Downtown event with a chance to showcase your products to a festive crowd of over 5,000. Outside vendor spaces on the Community Center Field including food vendors are available for this warm spring-weather event.

Limited inside craft vendor space in the Gymnasium is available but nearly full. The Verde Valley Wine Consortium is hosting the wine tent this year with local wineries who are sure to draw a large crowd. Yavapai Community College and their Southwest Wine Center are joining us as a Platinum level sponsor.

Non-profit groups have their first vendor space fee waived and a reduced rate for additional space. This event will be heavily promoted with newspaper and radio ads as well as social media throughout Phoenix and Northern Arizona.

Get more information about the event and vendor applications at visitcampverde.com/events including a link to the wine tent registration.

The Pecan & Wine Festival is the premier spring event held April 17 & 18 while taking advantage of our great spring weather and free admission in Downtown Camp Verde adjacent to Fort Verde State Historic Park. Saturday hours are 11 am to 7 pm and Sunday 11 am to 4 pm. Multiple food vendors, a wide range of products for sale, great live music and a huge shade canopy full of wineries will make this a great event for all.

The sudden rise of the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of last year’s event but the improving public health situation is allowing the return this year. Building on information learned during our successful Fort Verde Days event in October we will have a safe and fun event. We will be increasing our vendor spacing, making the wine tent a shade canopy with improved circulation and requiring vendors to wear a mask when unable to socially distance. Additional hand sanitizer and washing stations will be available as well as an increased cleaning regimen.

Contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St., parks@campverde.az.gov, 928-554-0820 Option 3, or visitcampverde.com/events for more information and vendor application.

At the Border, In the Legislature, Getting out the Vote

The second League of Women Voters Northern Arizona DEI Committee meeting, ‘At the Border, In the Legislature & Getting out the Vote’ is at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 1, via Zoom.us.

The meeting will commence with Alejandra Gomez, co-executive director for Living United for Change in Arizona, as she speaks about the history of Arizona’s Latinx community through the present, plus some of the group’s current legislative concerns and past legislative successes.

Following the presentation, Amanda Aguirre, president and CEO of the Regional Center for Border Health, Inc., will speak about her journey to the Arizona State Legislature, and critical current state and national legislation impacting the Latinx population within Arizona and the U.S.

This program is free. To register, visit tinyurl.com/ygbsvkvr. Problems registering? Email lwvnaz@gmail.com.

The League of Women Voters Northern Arizona (LWVNAZ) is a non-partisan, political organization that neither supports nor opposes candidates or political parties at any level of government, but always works on vital issues of concern to members and the public.



LWVNAZ encourages informed and active participation in government, and works to influence public policy through education and advocacy.

LWVNAZ is an organization fully committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in principle and in practice. Membership and participation is open to all individuals.

For more information about the League of Women Voters programs, inquire by email to lwvnaz@gmail.com.

Free slash drop-off begins April 1 at Yavapai County transfer stations

Yavapai County plans to continue its annual free slash drop-off program at county transfer stations from April 1-June 1.

In a news release this week, the county announced that the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, working with the county Public Works Department, were continuing the program.

County transfer stations are located in Black Canyon City, Congress, Mayer, Paulden, Seligman, and Skull Valley. Free slash drop off will be held during normal operating hours. Information on locations and hours is available at https://www.yavapai.us/Portals/30/TransferStationList.pdf.

The news release adds that Camp Verde will not be accepting slash at this time.

“This free slash drop-off program will assist residents in creating defensible space around their homes and other structures,” says the news release. “Cutting away vegetation five to 30 feet from all structures and removing all debris and dead vegetation from roofs, decks, and the ground can reduce the potential of a wildfire spreading to your home.”

The county urges residents to take advantage of the free slash drop-off program as they create defensible space around their properties.

Items that will be accepted include: brush, branches, grass, leaves and yard trimmings.

Items not accepted are lumber, stumps, roots, cactus, metal, and garbage.

The release adds that all slash must be removed from plastic bags. The program is for residential use only; commercial loads will not be accepted.

The county asks people using Yavapai County facilities to follow the recommended CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) COVID-19 guidelines.

More information is available by contacting the Yavapai County Public Works Department at 928-771-3183.

Marshal’s Office announces job fair

Ever thought of working in law enforcement? At 8 a.m. Saturday, April 3, the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office will hold a job fair for prospective police recruits on the Sam Hammerstrom Football Field at Camp Verde High School.

The job fair involves a physical assessment that includes doing push-ups, sit-ups and running 1.5 miles. Depending on how well you perform, CVMO could invite you back to fill out an application and to take a written assessment.

CVMO is looking to fill at least four deputy openings. Call 928-554-8300 for more information about the April 3 job fair.

Build a highly productive team

Join the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) on April 7 for the presentation ‘Building a Highly Productive Team.’

Hear from the experts at the SBDC at Yavapai College on how to cultivate a productive environment for your employees. Learn best practices on how to empower, delegate, motivate, retain and lead your employees to adapt to change within your business.

Register online at bit.ly/Productive0407.

Cottonwood Historic Preservation vacancies

The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill two terms on its Historic Preservation Commission.

One seat is a partial term that expires Oct. 20, 2023. The other seat is a full three-year term.

This volunteer position is appointed by the City Council. These seats must be filled by residents of the incorporated City of Cottonwood.

Professional experience in the fields of architecture, planning, history, archaeology, or construction is highly desired, but not required. The Commission works in an advisory capacity on matters relating to historic preservation, works to increase the public awareness of the values of historic preservation efforts, assists in developing procedures to protect and enhance historic resources, and maintains a historic preservation plan for the City of Cottonwood.

Any resident interested in serving the community is encouraged to consider applying for this volunteer position. Commission applications are available at the Human Resources Office, 816 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2713, or at cottonwoodaz.gov.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Human Resources office no later than 3 p.m., Friday, April 2. For information, call Jim Padgett in the Community Development Department at 928-634-5505, ext. 3320.

Library partnership hosts virtual author talk with Libby Copeland

Partnering with the Cottonwood and Camp Verde libraries, the Sedona Public Library will present a Virtual Author Talk with author Libby Copeland.

Copeland will discuss her book, The Lost Family: How DNA Testing is Upending Who We Are. This free virtual event is presented via Zoom on Thursday, March 25 at 1:30 p.m.

To register, visit sedonalibrary.org and follow the event link on the homepage. Seats are limited and registration is required. This is a live-only event and no recordings will be made available.

Copeland is an award-winning journalist who has written for the Washington Post, New York magazine, the New York Times, the Atlantic, and many other publications. She specializes in the intersection of science and culture. Copeland was a reporter and editor at the Post for 11 years, has been a media fellow and guest lecturer, and has made numerous appearances on television and radio.

Sedona Public Library enriches lives by fostering lifelong learning and by ensuring that every member of the community and visitors have access to engaging ideas, information services, and cultural and civic activities. The library serves as the heart of the community; a special place where the past is honored and future dreams are nourished.

For questions, visit sedonalibrary.org or call the library at 928-282-7714 or 928-284-1603.

Sedona Public Library is a 501(c) (3) non-profit organization where gifts are always welcome. Learn more at sedonalibrary.org/donate.

Industry certification testing returns to Yavapai College

Yavapai County residents required to take professional certification tests can soon get them done by appointment and in person at Yavapai College.

The Yavapai College Testing Center, closed for nearly a year because of pandemic restrictions, reopens March 23. Depending on the type of testing, county residents can make an appointment today at either the Verde Valley campus in Clarkdale or the Prescott campus.

Exam appointments and testing center schedules are available by accessing the Testing Center website, yc.edu/testing.

Among the types of third-party or industry testing available include those for mechanic (ASE), emergency medical service (NREMT) and pesticide-use industries (METRO). Available tests by industry also are listed on the website.



During the pandemic-induced closure of the YC testing center – the only one of its kind in Yavapai County – individuals needing professional certification tests have had their credentials held up, or sometimes waited months to get tested in other jurisdictions.

“That’s why we need to let people know that we’ll be open by appointment,” said Norma Ortega, Testing Services coordinator.

Many industry certifications are directly tied to employment and wages, Ortega said, citing teacher, mechanic and emergency medical technician certifications. Mechanics, for example, have to keep their certifications current.

“And that can lead to a pay increase or to be able to actually apply for a job,” she said.



In industries that use pesticides, workers cannot do their jobs without certification, Ortega said, noting that lack of access to professional certifications “has been very inconvenient for a lot of people.”

Area residents are reminded that face coverings are required for in-person testing and other current college COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

Along with the tools to make an appointment for an in-person test, additional information is available on the website. “Contact information is there too in case there is a need for additional assistance. We can sort it out for them,” Ortega said.

FCC announces Emergency Broadband Benefit Program

Federal Communications Commission adopted a Report and Order that established the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program, a $3.2 billion federal initiative to help lower the cost of high-speed internet for eligible households during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program was created by Congress in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. The Report and Order, along with the rules governing this program can be found at fcc.gov.

What Is the Benefit?

-Up to $50/month discount for broadband services;

-Up to $75/month discount for broadband services for households on Tribal lands; and

-A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider

-The Emergency Broadband Benefit is limited to one monthly service discount and one device discount per eligible household.

Who Is Eligible for the Emergency Broadband Benefit?

A household is eligible if one member of the household:

-Qualifies for the Lifeline program, including those who are on Medicaid or receive SNAP benefits;

-Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, or did so in the 2019-2020 school year;

-Experienced a substantial loss of income since February 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers;

-Received a Federal Pell Grant in the current award year; or

-Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

When Can Eligible Households Sign Up?

The FCC expects the Emergency Broadband Benefit program to be open to eligible households before the end of April, 2021. Please check the FCC website, fcc.gov, for the latest information.

How Will Eligible Households Sign Up?

Eligible households will enroll through participating broadband providers or directly with the Universal Service Administrative Company (USAC).

What Broadband Providers Will Be Offering the Emergency Broadband Benefit?

Many types of broadband providers can qualify to provide service in this program.

The FCC is currently setting up the systems needed for providers to participate.

Contact information for the providers participating in the program will be posted on USAC’s website, usac.org.

Visit fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit to sign up to receive important updates and information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit program.

Study chocolate at Yavapai College

Learn to make scrumptious chocolates and confections at home with Ecole Chocolat’s 100% online Professional Chocolatier Program. The Division of Lifelong Learning at Yavapai College is partnering with Ecole Chocolat to offer this new program.

Yavapai College students and community residents receive a discount to participate in this 13-week program, March 26 through June 25. For details and to register, visit ecolechocolat.com/en/payment/pc-yc-2021.html.

Beyond simply demonstrating individual recipes, with their comprehensive curriculum, learn fundamental skills such as tempering, molding and dipping, as well as chocolate chemistry, and recipe development.



Ecole Chocolat’s 100% online professional chocolatier program takes all the intimidation out of working with chocolate. In this program, students learn whenever works best for their schedules. The Ecole Chocolat faculty compose a dedicated team of expert instructors who are available to assist students as they go from chocolate lover to chocolate expert. They are all professionals working in the field who understand the needs of students, especially when learning online.

The curriculum is comprehensive, and updated constantly so that students receive the highest quality learning experience.

Learn about chocolate chemistry to know understand how chocolate behaves when working with it, and why.

The fundamental skills such as tempering, molding and dipping are taught. Students also learn beautiful decorating techniques and recipe development in order to make unique chocolate creations.

The Division of Lifelong Learning at Yavapai College offers a wide variety of academic, not for credit classes for students of all ages.

For information about the professional certificate chocolatier program, contact Linda Shook, associate dean Sedona Center at 928-649-4270 or email linda.shook@yc.edu.



Visit the Yavapai College Division of Lifelong Division’s website at yc.edu/DLL.

OLLI presents virtual open house

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at Yavapai College in Sedona/Verde Valley will hold a spring term virtual open house at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 30. OLLI facilitators will present information about their upcoming courses.

Members of the community, OLLI members, and guests are invited to participate. This free, online event will be held via Zoom.us. To receive a link to participate, email ollisv@yc.edu.

OLLI’s online Spring Term 2021 is from Monday, April 5 through Friday, May 14. Registration for classes opens Wednesday, March 10.

To register, visit campusce.net/sedonaverdeolli.

OLLI offers academic, not-for-credit programs designed for adults age 50 years and older. Currently, OLLI classes are offered online via Zoom. OLLI at Sedona/Verde Valley is a program of the Division of Lifelong Learning at Yavapai College.

For information about OLLI at Sedona/Verde Valley, contact Linda Shook, associate dean Sedona Center and OLLI director Sedona/Verde Valley, at the OLLI office, 928-649-4275, ollisv@yc.edu. Or visit yc.edu/ollisedonaverde.

Celebrate Easter with Kaleidoscope Redrocks’ fundraiser for Pets Return Home

From 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, April 4, come enjoy an eclectic mix of music with sister duo Gracie and Tivona Moskoff at The Belfry, 791 N. Main St. in Old Town Cottonwood.

The Belfry wood-fired grill and brewery, formerly known as the green church on the corner, is the dream come true with lots of hard work of owner/chef Robert Conlin.

Enjoy freshly brewed craft beer, custom craft cocktails along with mouth-watering wood-fired steaks, chops, steak burgers, as well as vegan and vegetarian options and an array of gastropub shared plates while being entertained by the great live music of Kaleidoscope Redrocks.

Gracie, 15 and Tivona, just 12 on April 1, will take you on a musical journey from a variety of genres to celebrate a joyous Easter. Gracie will play drums, guitars, bass, piano and sing. Tivona will play guitars, ukulele, bass, handheld percussion and sing songs from classic rock, country, folk, pop and some Christian music just for Easter.

In the spirit of the holy day, to care for those who can’t care for themselves, 100% of Kaleidoscope Redrocks’ pay and tips will be donated to Pets Return Home, a rescue rehabilitation ranch in Clarkdale.

Pets Return Home has been successful in saving hundreds of dogs and puppies from euthanasia and natural causes. Adoption information will be available to continue PRH's mission of saving lives and building families.

The Belfry Brewery welcomes the masses to support Pets Return Home, listen to some great tunes by inspiring young musicians and indulge in scrumptious fare and refreshing beverages while maintaining social distance for Easter Sunday.

Cruise to Jerome & Old Town

Noon until 5 p.m. Saturday, April 10, is the fifth annual Cruise to Jerome & Old Town, an outdoor car show and stroll through Old Town with awards and music. Free to the public. More information, visit Facebook: RatRodAddiction.

Outlander author visits Literary Southwest Online

At 7 p.m. Friday, April 2, Diana Gabaldon will be the featured author at the Literary Southwest Online. The event will be live streamed via YouTube. A reading, open conversation, and Q & A with Gabaldon will be included in the free presentation.

To access the event via live stream or Zoom, visit the Literary Southwest website: yc.edu/literarysw and click on the “YouTube live stream” link beside Gabaldon’s photo. Or to pre-register early to participate in the author Q&A, click on: “Register for ZOOM interactive format.”

Gabaldon is the New York Times’ bestselling author of the wildly popular Outlander novels, on which the mega-hit Outlander television series is based. She’s also written the related Lord John Grey books, a collection of novellas, and the Outlander graphic novel The Exile.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and Yavapai College policies, The Literary Southwest programs will continue to be presented in a virtual format. The Literary Southwest Online is made possible by Yavapai College and The Yavapai College Foundation.

Gabaldon’s Outlander novels are available at Literary Southwest series partner Peregrine Book Company. Contact the store for hours and information.

To get on The Literary Southwest emailing list or to contact Series Director Jim Natal through Yavapai College, email LiterarySouthwest@yc.edu.

Student/athletes, coaches no longer required to wear masks while competing

The Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Executive Board recently voted to remove the mask mandate for the spring season and winter playoffs.

The board made its decision due to improving COVID-19 metrics, such as fewer cases, increased hospital bed capacity.

The AIA board’s decision also means that spiritline is no longer required to wear masks while competing. However, student/athletes, coaches, officials, spiritline and other personnel are still required to wear a mask when not actively playing or in the arena of competition.

All spectators in attendance for a contest are still required to wear an approved mask or face covering. Mesh face masks are not acceptable face coverings, the AIA stated.

All other COVID-19 modifications remain in place.

Grow with Google: Make better business decisions with analytics

Join the Yavapai College’s Small Business Development Center on March 31 for “Grow with Google: Make Better Business Decisions with Analytics.”

Learn best practices and analyze trends about how customers engage with business online, then turn these insights into well-informed, actionable decisions.

Register online at bit.ly/GoogleMar31.

Farmers Market at Windmill Park in Cornville

Great local Farmers Market in Cornville, at Windmill Park along Oak Creek from 2 p.m. until dusk each Thursday through year end.

Get great local (mostly organic) produce from small farms, sprouts, eggs, citrus, meats, breads, pastries and baked goods, coffee, sweet treats, fruits, desserts, vinegar, CBD products, essential oils, flowers, herbs, some of the best made-to-order food to eat there or to go.

Our Community Table provide sales outlet for small family farm sales of local small farm/garden produce. Find plant starts, garden accessories, crafts, art, and other local artisan goods.

Plenty of parking, social distancing and other safety protocols are followed. Don't miss it.

Follow on Facebook @WindmillParkFarmersMarketinCornville for all the latest details and event information.

City of Cottonwood hosts American Red Cross blood drive

The City of Cottonwood will host a blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 31 at the Public Safety Multi-Purpose Room, 199 S. 6th St., Cottonwood.

Call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767), to schedule an appointment, or visit redcrossblood.org using sponsor code cottonwoodaz, or through the Blood Donor app.

For more information, contact Amanda Wilber at awilber@cottonwoodaz.gov or call 928-340-2713.

City of Cottonwood launches new destination website

The City of Cottonwood has completed its updated destination website, visitcottonwoodaz.org.

In a highly competitive tourism market, Cottonwood is now adequately marketing to potential visitors with a desire to spend time in the Verde Valley, specifically in Cottonwood.

Visit Cottonwood was redone with the tourist/visitor in mind. Cottonwood has an abundance of potential and marketable assets which are now easily accessible on the website.

The site demonstrates Cottonwood’s distinctive qualities through high resolution images, event listings, links to the Verde Valley Wine Trail, Old Town Arts and Culture, lodging, outdoor recreation, dining, shopping, tasting rooms and wineries.

The website is a work in progress and will continue to be updated with relevant content from local and regional partners. Cottonwood businesses in the following categories are encouraged to submit their business listing for inclusion on the site, if it is not already there: lodging, dining, shopping, outdoor recreation, wine industry, and events that appeal to visitors.

Visit visitcottonwoodaz.org, and contact website management at heather@frontburnermedia.com for listing submission details.

Sedona amends trash containment and removal regulations

New Sedona City Council-approved amendments to trash containment and removal regulations are in effect as a response to failures to properly contain trash and store waste containers.

Specifically, the regulations require trash containers be placed at the curb no earlier than noon the day prior and removed by 11:59 p.m. the day of pickup. Additionally, material must be bagged and securely tied (with the exception of clean recyclables) and all material must be fully contained within the waste receptacle with the lids fully closed and secure except when being loaded or emptied. Containers may not be overfilled.

After receiving 64 complaints trash complaints in less than fourth months from the recently launched short-term rental hotline, city staff believed two issues became serious enough to warrant additional regulation for garbage and trash removal:

The leaving of waste containers at the curb for extended periods of time.

Waste ending up strewn about on both properties and roadways due to overfilled containers and/or animals getting in the trash and knocking waste containers over.

The city intends to enforce trash violations reactively via complaints submitted through the short-term rental hotline, code enforcement or the Citizens Connect app.

A first violation will result in a fine of $100, and a correction of the initial violation must occur within 24 hours. A second violation within 180 days of the first violation will result in a fine of $200. Any subsequent violations will be $250 per citation but will not exceed $2,500. Additionally, the person in violation must make restitution to the city for all cleanup and disposal costs incurred by the city.

For more information on these regulations, read the Chapter 8 (Health and Safety) Garbage and Solid Waste Containment Ordinance at sedonaaz.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=42886.

For more information on the city’s short-term rental hotline, visit sedonaaz.gov/str.

Center of Universal Light to host Timber Hawkeye

At 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 11 via Zoom, the Center of Universal Light in Cottonwood will host Timber Hawkeye, bestselling author of ‘Buddhist Boot Camp’ and ‘Faithfully Religionless.’

Visit the center’s website, CenterOfUniversalLight.com, for the link to the presentation.

Hawkeye’s books and the Buddhist Boot Camp Podcast offer a secular and non-sectarian approach to being at peace with the world, both within and around us, with the intention to awaken, enlighten, enrich and inspire.

Join the center each Sunday for more practical spirituality.

Tuzigoot National Monument Citadel reopens to public

Tuzigoot National Monument’s citadel has reopened after extensive repairs.

The citadel had been under repair since early 2019 after a heavy snowfall caused damage to the cement flooring and wooden support beams. Initial inspections also led to the discovery of termite damage to one of the wooden support beams.

These discoveries deemed it necessary to close the citadel portion of the pueblo to make it more structurally sound and safe for visitation.

National Park Service provides outdoor experiences for visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 20,000 NPS employees care for America’s 423 national parks and monuments and create close-to-home recreational and cultural opportunities.

Tuzigoot National Monument is in Clarkdale, at 25 W. Tuzigoot Road. For more information, call 928-567-5276 or visit nps.gov/tuzi. Follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @TuzigootNPS.

Monthly food boxes available for Verde Valley seniors

Manzanita Outreach has expanded its Commodity Supplemental Food Program, also known as the Senior Food Box Program.

The food boxes contain canned items such as fruit, vegetables, meat or fish, bottled juice, shelf stable milk, cheese, pasta or rice, dry beans or peanut butter and cereal. The retail value of each package is approximately $50.

Qualified Verde Valley seniors (age 60 and older who meet a monthly income requirement) may register and receive their monthly box at a drive-through at the Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood. The organization also offers home delivery to homebound seniors in the Cottonwood area.

For more information or to sign up for the program, contact Manzanita Outreach’s CSFP Coordinator Donna Newcomb at 623-694-4796.

Manzanita Outreach is a 501(c) (3) organization. Donations made to the organization qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. For more information on the organization or to volunteer or donate, go to ManzanitaOutreach.org.



Manzanita Outreach to distribute Farmers to Families food box program

Manzanita Outreach will distribute the USDA’s Farmers to Families food box program at the organization’s free food sharing events in March and April.

The Farmers to Families food box program puts American farmers and distributors of all sizes back to work and brings healthy food to communities. According to the US Department of Agriculture, the program has distributed more than 132 million food boxes that support American farmers and families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The quality of food in the boxes is equivalent to what one would expect to find at a local grocery store, Manzanita Outreach Executive Director Mike Newcomb said.

The boxes include fresh fruits and vegetables such as potatoes, squash, apples, oranges, onions, carrots, melons. Also included are dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cheese, cottage cheese and butter.

Verde Valley residents can pick-up their free food boxes at Manzanita Outreach’s drive-thru food sharing events. Please have ample space available in the trunk of your vehicle for the loading of food boxes.

For information on where and when food will be shared in subsequent months, visit MOhelp.org. Manzanita Outreach is a 501(c) (3) organization. Donations made to the organization qualify for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. For more information on the organization or to volunteer or donate, visit ManzanitaOutreach.org.

Verde Valley Farmers’ Market opens May 15

This year’s Verde Valley Farmers’ Market season will open on Saturday, May 15. Hours will be from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. This will mark the 18th consecutive year of the market’s operation. The Market is expected to run through Oct. 2.

It is currently anticipated the market will open with the same requirements as last season:

The market will have only one entrance and exit that will be clearly marked. Entry will be staffed by an individual who will limit market capacity to no more than 20 customers at a time. Customers will be asked to wait in an orderly line outside the market at appropriate social distances.

Customer precautions will be posted at the market entrance.

Customers will be required to wear a mask, regardless of having been vaccinated. Customers will be required to sanitize their hands/gloves with provided hand sanitizer before entering the market or wash their hands with soap at the wash station.

Vendor tables will be separated by at least six feet. The market will have a hand wash stations with jugs, basins, soap, single-use paper towels, a trash bin, hand sanitizer and spray bleach for sanitizing. No vendor sampling of food or sale/consumption of food will be allowed at the market. Pets, with the exception of service animals, will not be allowed.

The Verde Valley Farmers’ Market Board will continue to closely monitor CDC Guidelines for grocery and food retail workers and the Yavapai County Health Department guidelines for farmers markets.

Due to social distancing, vendor spaces are limited this year. Local growers interested in becoming a 2021 season vendor, contact Market Manager Jane Davie at 928-634-7077.

Verde Valley Fair soliciting Art & Craft entries

Art & Craft entry is open for the 2021 Verde Valley Fair. Come celebrate ‘A Blue Ribbon Life’ and enter your creations.



All ages and skill levels are encouraged and welcome. This year’s Verde Valley Fair is April 28 through May 2.



All entry information can be found in the 2021 Fair page at www.vvfair.com or call 928-634-3290. Entry deadline is April 16.

Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival

Friends of the Verde River announces the Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival, April 22-25. This event is something to look forward to this spring.

Amidst the complications of COVID-19, Friends of the Verde River is committed to keeping the beloved Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival alive and thriving.

This year, Friends of the Verde River will host the festival as a hybrid event, blending virtual experiences with size-limited in-person guided tours. Registration is open.

Want to be an early bird? Early Bird Registration is available to anyone who has donated $50 or more to Friends of the Verde River since the last Verde Valley Birding and Nature Festival. Become an Early Bird, visit the donation page at verderiver.org.

Sign up for in-person birding tours before they open to the public. Tours will be first come, first served and spots will be limited. Sign up for the virtual experience, which includes access to 15-plus presentations and daily armchair birding for 10 days.

Learn more at verderiver.org.

Project Rising Hope food pantry

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many of Project Rising Hope’s compromised senior volunteers have not been able to serve.



It is hard to estimate, but approximately 350 families come for food assistance on any given Tuesday.

Project Rising Hope Food Pantry is nearing its ninth year of serving the Verde Valley community. Project Rising Hope Food Pantry gives out food each Tuesday from noon until 6 p.m. at 750 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood.

Pantry guests and volunteers are each provided appropriate COVID-19 protections.

Project Rising Hope Food Pantry would love to have more volunteers. Anyone new to volunteering with Project Rising Hope is invited to come out Monday mornings from about 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. to find out what volunteering involves. Project Rising Hope is a volunteer-run service.



Project Rising Hope also has 501(c) (3) approval for anyone interested in donating money to help keep the program afloat.

Any questions, call Darrell Dierks at 928-649-9894.

Cottonwood Library scholarships available for high school seniors

Friends of the Cottonwood Public Library is once again offering a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a college or technical bound student who has a passion for his or her intended career choice.

Interested applicants must meet the following requirements: a minimum grade point average of 2.5, be a full-time student who has been accepted to an accredited college or trade school as of the fall 2021 semester, and be enrolled in the Mingus Union High School district attending high school, a private charter school or private school or a homeschool student.

Applications will be accepted through April 2 and are available from the Friends’ website friendsofctwazlibrary.org or at the Youth Services department at the Cottonwood Public Library.

Questions can be directed to bookmarks1@outlook.com.

The Cottonwood Public Library is at 100 S. 6th St.

Fraud guard service

The Yavapai County Recorder’s office now offers a free service to all citizens called Eagle Fraud Guard.

Citizens who are concerned about potential deception through recordings in Yavapai County are encouraged to take advantage of this service.

Eagle Fraud Guard allows citizens to proactively monitor and be alerted when a document is recorded in a specific individual’s name and/or business name in Yavapai County. When documents are recorded, meeting a citizen’s search criteria, an email is automatically generated and sent to the citizen notifying them of the recording.

The email provides basic information about the document, as well as a link back to the document image for review by the individual or business.

When entering names to be monitored, remember that many people share the same name. Just because someone receives a notification doesn’t mean they are the individual or business affected. This means that it’s very important to review the document image provided.

This is not an automatic notification. Those wishing to use this service must subscribe with their email. Citizens may unsubscribe from this service at any time as well as change or update criteria being monitored.

Sign-up at yavapaicountyaz-web.tylerhost.net/web/user/disclaimer. Call 928-771-3244 with questions.

Cottonwood, Camp Verde AARP Tax-Aide services

This year, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide’s Cottonwood office will only accept tax season appointments for free tax preparation, from people whom they have prepared a tax return in the past three years.

They are limiting capacity to keep volunteers safe and healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional appointments may open later in the season.

To make an appointment, call 928-719-7674 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Do not call the Verde Valley Senior Center as they are currently closed to the public.

No-cost tax preparation and e-filing services for taxpayers of all ages by AARP Tax-Aide IRS-certified volunteers will be at Camp Verde Community Library again this year, but will be a little different due to the AARP COVID-19 guidelines.

Patrons requiring tax-aide assistance need to first come to Camp Verde Community Library’s PC Help Desk and ask for an AARP Taxpayer Packet. All forms must be filled out and signed.

Once the packet is completed, there will be a number to call to make an appointment to come to the library on Tuesdays from 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. through April 14. Patrons will receive a call back for an interview before the appointment. Patrons will then come to the library and park on the south side of the building and will be met in their vehicle by one of the AARP volunteers to pick up the completed documents, after which they will be scanned inside the library, and then returned to them in their vehicle.



Patrons will be notified when their return is complete, and they can make another appointment to pick up the completed return.



Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, visit cvlibrary.org or call 554-8380.

Wi-Fi hotspots, Dell laptops available for checkout at Camp Verde library

Patrons with a valid Camp Verde Community Library card or an account in good standing are invited to check out a Verizon Wi-Fi hotspot or a Dell laptop for use at home.

The Wi-Fi hotspots and laptop computers are available thanks to a Community Connect: Digital Access at Home grant.

Patrons must be 18 or older and must present photo ID along with their library card to check out electronic equipment. The checkout period is for one week at a time and the transaction will only be handled at the PC Helpdesk.

For details, check the library’s Facebook page or website or call 928-554-8380. Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 N Black Bridge Road.

For more information, visit capitalone.com/about or ala.org.

Donate bicycles for Adopt-a-Family program

It’s never too late to plan for the holidays. That’s why the Camp Verde Kiwanis and The Old Guys have partnered the past two years to restore old bicycles for the Kiwanis’ Adopt-a-Family Christmas program.



The Old Guys restore discarded bicycles and are looking forward to receiving some small and medium size bikes this year, along with teen- and adult-size bikes. Restored bicycles are then given to families at the annual Camp Verde Kiwanis Adopt-a-Family gift distribution in the mid-December.



Every Christmas, Adopt-a-Family partners to collect and distribute clothing, toys and food to families in Camp Verde.



Camp Verde Kiwanis is able to furnish more bicycles to the community’s youth with this partnership. Anyone may donate bicycles, either drop them off or Kiwanis can pick them up.

For pickup or drop off, Call Camp Verde Kiwanis members Alice Sordahl at 928-301-1938 or Cris McPhail at 928-208-8328. For more information about Camp Verde Kiwanis, visit Campverdekiwanis.portalbuzz.com.

Enjoy movie night on the Camp Verde Library

At the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Road, select one of the movies themed around the Democracy in America exhibit from the display shelf near the PC Helpdesk and get a free movie night snack bag to take home.

There are 10 selections for grownups and nine family selections that will help patrons experience different times and places to better understand some of the issues this country has faced on the journey toward a more perfect union.

For a complete list of eligible movies, visit the Town of Camp Verde website, campverde.az.gov, then click onto DEPARTMENTS > Community Library. Show the movie you have selected at the children’s checkout desk or the front desk and ask for a movie night snack bag.

Limit one movie night snack bag per family per week.

Share your story on the ‘Be Here’ story app for iOS

Camp Verde Community Library is collecting local stories about voting and democracy for Voices and Votes. Using the Be Here story app from MuseWeb, participants can record a five-minute story, anecdote, or experience about life in Camp Verde and take a photo or upload one.

By collecting local stories in the voices of local people, the app creates an archive of place-based stories created by the people who know the community best. People interested in participating can tune-in via Zoom for a virtual demonstration, ask at the PC Helpdesk for one-on-one assistance, check out an iPad for in-library use of the Be Here story app in a quiet/study room, download the app to their personal iOS device and record their stories, and interact with the story collection kiosk that is part of the Voices and Votes exhibit.

Camp Verdeans can add their voices to the national narrative through the Be Here story app. Visitors can then use the app to tap into the community's cultural heritage when they listen to the stories based on the geolocations on their smartphones.

Camp Verde Community Library is at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information, call 928-554-8380.

This program is part of the Smithsonian’s Voices and Votes: Democracy in America exhibit at Camp Verde Community Library, through Feb. 27.

Solar co-op launches for northern Arizona residents to go solar

The non-profit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) has launched the Northern Arizona Solar Co-op to help area residents go solar.

The co-op will help northern Arizona homeowners and business owners to join the growing community of people saving money by harnessing solar power.

The co-op is free to join and open to homeowners and business owners in Flagstaff, Sedona, Coconino County and surrounding northern Arizona communities.

Together, co-op members will learn about solar energy and leverage their numbers to purchase individual solar systems at a discounted group price.

Joining the co-op does not obligate members to purchase solar. Instead, members will have the option to individually purchase panels and electric vehicle chargers based on the installer’s group rate.

After a competitive bidding process facilitated by Solar United Neighbors, co-op members will select a single solar company to complete the installations. Solar United Neighbors provides guidance on the process but remains vendor neutral, empowering the co-op members to decide.

The county and municipal governments are partnering with SUN on the co-op to help residents go solar and meet local climate and sustainability goals.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek needs substitute teachers

Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District strives to keep its schools open for in-person learning. One of the district’s greatest challenges is having enough substitute teachers to cover classrooms when a teacher or a teacher’s aide is absent.

District leadership asks you to consider becoming a substitute.

Requirements for substitute teaching:

• Bachelor's Degree or higher

• IVP Fingerprint clearance card

• Arizona Department of Education Substitute Teaching Certificate (azed.gov)

Pay is $100 a day. If you are near to completing a Bachelor's Degree, call District Human Resources Manager Becky Wilson at 928-634-2288 for alternative methods.

If you do not have the degree and still want to help as a support substitute, requirements are:

• IVP Fingerprint Clearance Card

• Pay is minimum wage

If interested, contact Cottonwood-Oak Creek Human Resources Manager Becky Wilson at 928-634-2288.

Political Book Club invites members

The League of Women Voters Northern Arizona (formerly Greater Verde Valley) begins the sixth year of its political book club. New participants are invited to join. The only requirement is that you read the book.

The Political Book Club meets online on ZOOM from 1-3 p.m. the last Saturday of the month. Everyone has an opportunity to comment on the book, and to participate in a general discussion of the issues raised by the book.

For March, the selection is Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, by Isabel Wilkerson.



Launched in January 2016, the goal of the political book club is to provide another way for citizens to become informed about government and history and to increase their participation in our democracy. This is consistent with the mission of the League of Women Voters Northern Arizona which is to empower voters and defend democracy.

The League envisions a democracy where every person has the desire, the right, the knowledge and the confidence to participate. The League is an organization fully committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in principle and in practice. The League does not support or oppose political parties or candidates for elective offices.



For more information, contact Barbara Litrell at 928-300-5839 or blitrell@aol.com.

Two-year camping closure along State Route 260, Salt Mine Road

For the next two years, recreation officials on the Verde Ranger District will implement a special camping closure for areas along State Route 260 and Salt Mine Road.



Over the past few years, dispersed camping in these areas, as well as high use have caused significant resource damage to soil and water quality.

Abandoned property, trash, and sanitation issues have also created an unsafe environment for other forest users and continued resource degradation.



To address these issues on the Verde Ranger District, forest officials have issued a two-year temporary closure to include three restricted areas. The closure order and map of the closed areas is at fs.usda.gov/detail/prescott/notices/?cid=FSEPRD872589.

Over the next two years, the district will analyze current dispersed camping corridors, areas of overuse and look at the long-term management of these areas. This process will provide opportunity for public involvement and input.

For more information, contact the Verde Ranger District at 928-567-4121.

Stay up to date on Prescott National Forest news by checking the Prescott NF website and following us on Facebook and Twitter.

Lunch Wednesdays at Camp Verde American Legion Post 93

From noon until 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Post 93 Camp Verde American Legion Auxiliary serves lunch at the legion, 286 S. 3rd St.

Lunch is open to the public. Cost is $6 and includes lunch and dessert, as well as a soda or water.

Menu changes each week, so call the post at 928-567-6154 to find out what is going to be served.