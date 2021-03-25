COVID vaccine clinics now offered in Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE - COVID-19 vaccines clinics are now offered in Camp Verde.
Spectrum Healthcare is offering the Moderna vaccine at its clinic in Camp Verde, located in the Outpost Mall, 452 Finnie Flat Road.
Northern Arizona Healthcare is working with Yavapai County to host vaccination clinics at the Camp Verde Gym.
These are for Yavapai County residents that are eligible in Phase 1C and age 55-plus group.
“There will be a limited number of Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccines available for each clinic,” a town news release stated.
Appointments with the NAH clinics can only be made online. Each Friday afternoon, appointments for the following week will be opened for scheduling.
To get information about COVID-19 vaccinations with Northern Arizona Healthcare Camp Verde, go to https://www.nahealth.com/covid-19-resources/covid-19-vaccination-info. If appointments are unavailable, please check back Friday afternoons when the following week’s appointments become available.
Individuals 65 years of age and older, as well as those without internet who require assistance with registration, can call 928-554-8385.
Spectrum Moderna vaccine clinics start Thursday and continue, Friday, Thursday, April 1 and Friday, April 2.
This two-dose vaccine series require a follow-up in four weeks for the second dose, which will be administered at the Spectrum Camp Verde office.
Appointments can be scheduled online at www.spectrumhg.orgvaccine.
Spectrum has a call-center to assist individuals with questions or concerns about their appointment time/date. The call center is open every day from 9-4. The phone number is 928-414-8884
All patients are also encouraged to check Spectrum Healthcare’s website each day to check for updates. No walk-ins will be allowed at this time.
