County COVID vaccine clinics open to 18-and-older Monday

YAVAPAI COUNTY - Yavapai County is opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to all residents ages 18-and-older beginning Monday.

“If you are 55+ or are have a high-risk medical condition and need a vaccine, there are plenty of appointments available now before we open the flood gates on Monday,” Yavapai County Community Health Services announced Thursday.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday that vaccine sites will be open to all Arizonans 16-and-older in three counties beginning Wednesday, but Yavapai County officials said its sites would remain in the 55-year-and-over phase until more people were vaccinated in the current phase.

The county remains in that Phase 1C until Monday, which is age 55-and-over, adults living in congregate settings and adults of any age with high-risk medical conditions.

Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Craig Brown and YCCHS Director Leslie Horton, with input from data from Spectrum Healthcare, Yavapai Regional Medical Center and Northern Arizona Healthcare, made the decision to open appointments to all residents 18-plus next week, the report stated.

Spectrum Healthcare has been hosting a mass COVID vaccination site at the Verde Valley Christian Church in Cottonwood.

Friday, Spectrum Healthcare began COVID vaccine clinic at its offices in Camp Verde and Northern Arizona Healthcare is working with Yavapai County to host vaccination clinics at the Camp Verde Gym.

“Spectrum has opened their clinic in Camp Verde with the Moderna vaccine for appointments, and their rural clinics offering Johnson & Johnson single-dose appointments available in Wilhoit, Yarnell, Jerome, Seligman and Rimrock,” said YCCHS.

Appointments can be scheduled online at www.spectrumhg.orgvaccine.

Spectrum has a call-center to assist individuals with questions or concerns about their appointment time/date. The call center is open every day from 9-4. The phone number is 928-414-8884

Appointments with the NAH clinics can only be made online. Each Friday afternoon, appointments for the following week will be opened for scheduling.

To get information about COVID-19 vaccinations with Northern Arizona Healthcare Camp Verde, go to https://www.nahealth.com/covid-19-resources/covid-19-vaccination-info. If appointments are unavailable, please check back Friday afternoons when the following week’s appointments become available.