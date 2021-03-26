Mayors have different takes on governor’s newest mask order

VERDE VALLEY — In June of last year, Gov. Doug Ducey allowed, in writing, Arizona cities, counties and towns to create local mandates requiring face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Thursday, Ducey rescinded that permission.

Verde Valley mayors are not all of the same mind as to what that decision means locally.

In an executive order released Thursday, Ducey lifted virtually all COVID-19 business and gathering restrictions he had put in place over the past 12 months. Citing improving numbers and vaccination efforts, the governor allowed municipalities to continue to require masks in government-owned buildings.

Ducey also permitted businesses to continue to require masks on their properties and to refuse service to anyone who does not comply.

Jerome, Sedona, Clarkdale and Cottonwood have been the only Yavapai County municipalities to require masks anywhere during COVID-19, with a few nuanced differences. Camp Verde, Yavapai County itself and all towns and cities in the Prescott area chose to not require masks at all.

Jerome Town Manager Candace Gallagher was directed to make a statement to the Verde Independent by Mayor Jack Dillenberg. She said she and the mayor had both read the governor’s order.

“That EO will supersede the town’s own mask and distancing requirements, as it does those of all other towns,” Gallagher said. “However, we will still be able to require masks and distancing within town-owned buildings. Council will be discussing this at their April 13 meeting along with other COVID considerations.”

Gallagher also said Jerome businesses that establish their own requirements will receive support from police, who will enforce trespassing complaints by business owners if a patron is non-compliant and refuses to leave when asked.

Jerome’s government buildings include its town hall, fire station and police station.

Clarkdale Mayor Robyn Prud’homme-Bauer said town staff will be posting on Facebook and Instagram and on its website that the mask mandate “will be lifted according to the governor’s executive order of today.”

In social media posts Friday, Prud’homme-Bauer pointed out that while the governor’s order clearly supersedes the mask requirement imposed by then-Mayor Doug Von Gausig, she did not address whether masks would be required at Town of Clarkdale facilities.

Sedona Mayor Sandy Moriarty said Thursday evening that she was taking more of a wait-and-see approach, leaving her own mask mandate in place. However, early Friday afternoon, Moriarty released a statement and announced masks would only be a requirement at City Hall and on public transportation, rather than at most public locations in the city.

Moriarty said an emergency proclamation will stay in effect and will stay in place in case any other provisions need to be implemented quickly in the future.

She said although she expects to sign a modified emergency proclamation on Monday with regard to the mask mandate, the proclamation itself, which was issued due to a public health emergency, still exists.

“Even though the city’s mask mandate will no longer be in place, businesses are still allowed to enforce their own mask requirements if they feel that is the best policy for them,” Moriarty said in a news release. “It’s also important to note that while the business guidelines are no longer requirements, they are still recommendations.”

Moriarty said she believes the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over.

“At this time, I don’t think we’re out of the woods yet,” Moriarty said. “I implore all citizens to continue to follow CDC guidelines, including physical distancing and wearing a mask in public to reduce the spread and to respect those who are not immune or fully vaccinated.”

The city of Sedona will now begin to consider permitting public events over 50 people, in accordance with the parameters outlined in the city’s Land Development Code.

Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski signed a proclamation last June requiring face coverings at many locations in the city. He said Friday that while the language of the governor’s order is a little unclear, in places, it’s clear to him that authority to make rules on masks has been taken out of his hands.

“It’s not a fight the City of Cottonwood is going to take up,” Elinski said, referring to possibly challenging Ducey’s order in court.

Regarding City of Cottonwood buildings, Elinski said, he will leave that decision or decisions about mask requirements to City Manager Ron Corbin.

Corbin said he has asked staff to put on a mask if they are helping a customer who is wearing a mask.

“Same with co-workers,” Corbin said. “If they wear a mask, then you need to put on a mask. We also encourage staff to get vaccinated.”

Corbin said the staff will encourage people to continue to wear masks and follow CDC guidelines.

“It is really about caring about our neighbors,” Corbin said. “We want this pandemic to be over and we believe taking as many precautions as possible will help end this pandemic.”

Cottonwood Area Transit vehicles are federally funded, Elinski pointed out. Riders and drivers must continue to follow the latest CDC mask recommendations.

Elinski said he feels the governor’s move was premature.

“We still have about 75% of the population that isn’t inoculated,” he said. “We simply don’t have enough product out here yet. And the virus is still mutating. I feel it’s a little too soon.”

Some of Arizona’s statewide data shows COVID-19 is on the decrease. In January, there were 7,479 new cases announced each day. For the first 26 days of March, that average has dropped to an average of 804 cases per day.

There were 2,855 COVID-19 deaths in Arizona in February. So far in March, there have been 892 deaths.

Elinski said he thinks people should continue to wear masks and to honor the wishes of businesses that plan to keep mask requirements in place.

“I know everyone’s patience with protocol is really starting to wane,” Elinski said. “I hope, at least, people will at least be patient with each other and with business owners.”