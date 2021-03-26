OFFERS
Obituary: Faye Arlene Smith, 1938-2021

Faye Arlene Smith

Faye Arlene Smith

Originally Published: March 26, 2021 1:48 p.m.

Faye Arlene Smith, 82, of Cornville, Arizona, passed away at home, peacefully in her sleep on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on August 20, 1938 to the late Wallace and Arlene Groves.

She moved to Cottonwood, Arizona in 1986. She loved all kinds of animals, always put other people above herself, and was a talented artist. She was loved by everybody she knew.

Faye is survived by her husband, Robert Smith, and her children, Dawn, Charles and Karen, Victor, and Robert and Regina; 9 grandchildren, and numerous great- grandchildren.

She is also survived by her brother, Garland. She is preceded in death by her parents and her son, David.

Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by the family.

