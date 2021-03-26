OFFERS
Obituary: James J. Pottenger, 1932 - 2021

Originally Published: March 26, 2021 1:38 p.m.

Mich James J. Pottenger was born January 18, 1932 in Pyatt, Arkansas and passed away March 19, 2021 in Camp Verde, Arizona.

Arrangements are entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home and Crematory of Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Information was provided by the family.

