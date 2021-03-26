OFFERS
Fri, March 26
Obituary: Mary Joy Wagner

Originally Published: March 26, 2021 1:46 p.m.

Mary Joy Wagner was born in Detroit, Michigan, the second child of Mary and Theodore Targosz.

She was raised in Livonia, Michigan with her 4 cherished sisters and brothers. Her independence and perseverance always lead the way.

By the young age of 19, Mary had survived breast cancer and served in the Civil Air Patrol. By the age of 30, she realized her passions/purpose in life: her Heavenly Father, Nursing and becoming a mother to her 3 children; Vince, Shelly, and Aaron.

Upon receiving her Nursing Degree in California, Mary and her children relocated to Clarkdale, Arizona, where she enjoyed the remainder of life. Mary loved her neighbors and community.

She devoted herself to her LDS fellowship and fulfilled numerous callings. She continued her education throughout her life, earning her credentials as an RNC, and retiring as the head of Pre-admissions at Marcus J. Lawrence Memorial Hospital. Mary enjoyed traveling and had many hobbies: photography, birding, gardening, square dancing, scrapbooking, and genealogy.

Mary's greatest joy in life was her time with Family, who affectionately refer to her as "Pete".

Mary is survived by her daughter, Shelly; son, Aaron (Amy); daughter-in law, Shawna; grandsons, Kody, Christian, and Austin; sister, Evelyn Hegg; sisters-in-law, Kathy and Mary, and her adoring nieces and nephews.

Mary was predeceased in death by her son; Vince, her parents; her brothers; James Michael and Theodore Jr.; her sister, Pixie (Theresa) and nephew Brian.

Services will be held at a later date at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Please share your condolences and fond memories at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information was provided by the family.

