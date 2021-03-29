OFFERS
Jerome vaccine clinic includes 18-and-older

Spectrum Healthcare will administer COVID-19 vaccinations at the 300 Level parking lot in Jerome Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the town. VVN file photo

Spectrum Healthcare will administer COVID-19 vaccinations at the 300 Level parking lot in Jerome Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the town. VVN file photo

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: March 29, 2021 10:58 a.m.

photo

JEROME - Yavapai County residents 18 and older are eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccinations at a mobile clinic in Jerome Wednesday.

The age of residents, who are eligible to get vaccine shots at the Jerome clinic, was lowered since the mobile, one-shot clinic was announced earlier this month.

When Jerome and Spectrum Healthcare announced that the mobile clinic was coming to Jerome early this month, Arizona was still in Phase 1B which was people 55-and-over.

Spectrum Healthcare will administer COVID-19 vaccinations at the 300 Level parking lot from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to the town.

Vaccination will be by appointment only. People eligible in Yavapai County for a vaccine can sign at www.spectrumhg.org/Jerome. 

It is expected that Spectrum will be delivering the Johnson & Johnson (one-dose) vaccine. 

Spectrum is working with the Jerome fire and police departments to get the vaccine to homebound individuals. People should contact town hall for this service. 

Spectrum Healthcare has administered close to 45,000 COVID-19 vaccines in about two months at their vaccination sites in Cottonwood and Prescott.

Yavapai County has administered close to 109,000 doses of vaccine in the county or 28% of the population.

“We see it as our responsibility to ensure that all members of Yavapai County have equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Mobilizing to rural areas is one way that Spectrum is prepared to ensure that occurs,” said April Rhodes, CEO of Spectrum Healthcare.

Yavapai County Spectrum Healthcare is planning mobile vaccine clinics in many of the outlying communities of Yavapai County, including Jerome. These areas currently include Jerome Camp Verde, Bagdad, Wilhoit, Seligman, Yarnell and Congress.

“Chairman Craig Brown and the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors have been instrumental in ensuring that the rural areas of Yavapai County are not forgotten through the vaccine distribution efforts in the county,” said Sunshine Dean, VP of Integration for Spectrum Healthcare.

News