Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Oscar Nominated Shorts Film Programs’

The Sedona International Film Festival will present the Northern Arizona premieres of the 2021 Oscar Nominated Shorts Programs April 2-8 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Now an annual film festival tradition, Sedona audiences will be able to see all of the short films nominated for Academy Awards before the Oscar telecast on April 25.

A perennial hit with audiences around the country (and now the world), don’t miss this year’s selection of shorts. All of the Live Action Short Film nominees and Animated Short Film nominees will be featured. Documentary Short Film nominees will also be shown the following week.

The Oscar Live Action Shorts Program will show: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 2, 3 and 4 at 4 p.m.; and Wednesday and Thursday, April 7 and 8 at 7 p.m.

The Oscar-nominated Live Action Shorts Program will include:

Burrow (USA): A young rabbit embarks on a journey to dig the burrow of her dreams, despite not having a clue what she’s doing. Rather than reveal to her neighbors her imperfections, she digs herself deeper and deeper into trouble.

Feeling Through (USA): A late-night encounter on a New York City street leads to a profound connection between a teen-in-need and a Deaf/Blind man.

Opera (USA): “Opera” is a massive 8K size animation installation project which portrays our society and history, which is filled with beauty and absurdity.

If Anything Happens I Love You (USA): Grieving parents struggle with the loss of their daughter after a school shooting. An elegy on grief.

Genius Loci (France): One night, Reine, a young loner, sees among the urban chaos a moving oneness that seems alive, like some sort of guide.

Yes-People (Iceland): One morning an eclectic mix of people face the everyday battle, such as work, school and dish-washing. As the day progresses, their relationships are tested and ultimately their capacity to cope.

The Letter Room (USA): When a corrections officer is transferred to the letter room, he soon finds himself enmeshed in a prisoner’s deeply private life.

The Present (Palestine): On his wedding anniversary, Yusef and his young daughter set out in the West Bank to buy his wife a gift. Between soldiers, segregated roads and checkpoints, how easy would it be to go shopping?

White Eye (Israel): A man finds his stolen bicycle, which now belongs to a stranger. While attempting to retrieve it, he struggles to remain human.

Two Distant Strangers (USA): In “Two Distant Strangers,” cartoonist Carter James’ repeated attempts to get home to his dog are thwarted by a recurring deadly encounter that forces him to re-live the same awful day over and over again.

The program will also include additional animated films from the Oscar shortlist as bonus material, including:

• The Snail and the Whale (UK/Germany)

• Kapaemahu (USA)

• To Gerard (USA)

The Oscar Animated Shorts Program will show: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 2, 3 and 4 at 7 p.m.; and Wednesday and Thursday, April 7 and 8 at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.